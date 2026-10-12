Taiwan’s Wang Chieh-ling wins bronze at Paris Taekwondo Grand Prix

Taiwanese taekwondo practitioner Wang Chieh-ling claimed the bronze medal in the women’s under-49kg category at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris on Sunday, securing a podium finish after a semifinal defeat against China’s Ma Jingyue, the Taipei Times reported.

The 17-year-old athlete advanced through the earlier rounds in the French capital by defeating Russia’s Alisa Angelova. Wang won both rounds with scores of 16-8 and 31-14 to secure her spot in the semifinals. Facing Ma, an Asian Games gold medalist, proved to be a different test. Wang fell short in two tightly contested rounds, losing 8-5 and 10-7, according to the Taipei Times.

Building Experience in the Senior Division

Sunday’s bronze medal adds to an active debut season in the senior ranks for the young competitor. Wang opened her senior campaign in May by capturing the gold medal in the women’s under-46kg category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships.

Last month, she traveled to Nagoya for the Asian Games, where her tournament run ended in the quarter-finals. Rather than stepping back, she turned her focus toward the Paris Grand Prix to gain crucial experience against established international competitors and continue building her international ranking points.

Competition Breakdown and Results

Tournament / Event Category Opponent Result / Score Asian Taekwondo Championships (May) Under-46kg Not specified Gold Medal Asian Games in Nagoya (Last Month) Not specified Not specified Eliminated in Quarter-finals World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris (Sunday) Under-49kg Alisa Angelova (Russia) Won 16-8, 31-14 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris (Sunday) Under-49kg Ma Jingyue (China) Lost 8-5, 10-7 (Semifinal)

The Paris tournament serves as a key stepping stone for athletes navigating the demanding global circuit.