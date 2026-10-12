Butterfly Society Hosts Baton Rouge Domestic Violence Awareness Events

Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris and her nonprofit, The Butterfly Society, are hosting a series of community events throughout October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Bottom Line

Community Initiative: The Butterfly Society is running multiple public awareness events throughout October in Baton Rouge to support domestic violence survivors.

The Butterfly Society is running multiple public awareness events throughout October in Baton Rouge to support domestic violence survivors. Outreach Strategy: Programs target both men and women, featuring educational workshops, survivor panels, and community marches.

The Schedule of October Events in Baton Rouge

The month-long awareness campaign kicked off with community outreach, building toward a packed calendar of events across Baton Rouge. According to reporting from WBRZ, the organization hosted “A Call to Men: Our Power” at the MLK Community Center along Gus Young Avenue on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. The session was designed to provide resources for men and young boys aimed at fostering a zero-tolerance attitude toward domestic abuse.

Additional programming continues later in the month. On October 20, the MLK Community Center will host a Survivor Panel at 6 p.m., allowing domestic violence survivors to share their personal stories with the public. That event is followed by a jazz brunch on October 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on Constitution Boulevard, which will also feature survivor narratives, as noted by WBRZ.

Photo: yahoo.com

University Partnerships and Public Marches

The campaign extends into local athletics and civic demonstrations as the month progresses. On October 25, Southern University’s soccer game will serve as a platform to raise awareness for The Butterfly Society. Closing out the scheduled programming on October 27, a domestic violence march will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. at 222 St. Louis Street.

The nonprofit’s ongoing mission focuses on encouraging both women and men experiencing domestic violence not to be afraid to speak up, seek help, and realize they are not alone.

Event Date Event Name Location October 13, 2026 A Call to Men: Our Power MLK Community Center October 20, 2026 Survivor Panel MLK Community Center October 24, 2026 Jazz Brunch Embassy Suites October 25, 2026 Soccer Game Awareness Night Southern University October 27, 2026 Domestic Violence March 222 St. Louis Street

Councilwoman Harris appeared on WBRZ during the noon newscast on Monday to detail the scope of the events and the broader goals of the organization during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.