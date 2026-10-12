Amazon marks down 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro by $500 to $2,499

Amazon has marked down the 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to $2,499, dropping the machine $500 below its regular $2,999 list price, 9to5toys reported. This discount matches the lowest tracking price recorded for this specific hardware tier, defying typical retail pricing patterns established before recent lineup increases.

Tracking the 16-Inch M5 Pro Pricing Baseline

Most portable workstations across the current market have drifted back down only to their pre-price hike baselines following manufacturer adjustments. The 16-inch M5 Pro configuration, however, is selling at a rate lower than its pre-increase baseline. 9to5toys noted that a brief dip to $2,436 occurred last week for just over half a day, though that markdown largely avoided mainstream visibility. Today’s $2,499 price point stands as the most accessible public discount tracked for the 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD setup.

Hardware buyers navigating Apple’s professional tier have several active alternatives across screen sizes and memory configurations. The ecosystem features multiple price drops on both the Pro and Max iterations.

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2″ M5 Pro, 24GB RAM, 2TB SSD (Silver): $2,599 (Reg. $3,199)

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2″ M5 Pro, 24GB RAM, 2TB SSD (Space Black): $2,399 (Reg. $2,999)

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2″ M5 Pro, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Silver): $2,299 (Reg. $2,499)

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2″ M5, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Space Black): $1,837 (Reg. $1,999)

Apple MacBook Pro 16.2″ M5 Max, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD (Space Black): $5,299 (Reg. $5,399)

Apple MacBook Pro 16.2″ M5 Pro, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Space Black): $3,299 (Reg. $3,599)

Evaluating M5 Pro Tier Configurations

Alternative 16-inch configurations seeing price cuts include higher-tier silicon. The 16.2-inch M5 Max model equipped with 36GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD is currently discounted to $3,899 from its $4,399 list price. Meanwhile, the 48GB RAM variant of the 16-inch M5 Pro drops to $3,999 from $4,099 in Space Black, while the 1TB model with 48GB RAM sits at $3,299 down from $3,599.

Current Market Positioning for Pro Users

Inventory levels fluctuate rapidly on these deep discounts, particularly for Space Black finishes.