Sofia Giustini Discusses Trieste Ambitions and Olympic Dreams

Sofia Giustini is adjusting to life with the ambitious Pallanuoto Trieste in the Italian women’s water polo championship, following a two-year stint in Spain with Sabadell, oasport.it reported.

A New Chapter in Trieste

The 23-year-old from Arenzano explained her move during an appearance on the YouTube program Water Polo Preview, hosted by Andrea Addezio on OA Sport, where she was the final guest to discuss her transfer and the Olympic dreams of the Setterosa, for whom she is a key benchmark. Giustini described the transfer as a quick decision driven by the club’s clear commitment to the sport.

Earlier this winter, the Italian national team visited the facility for a training camp ahead of the World Cup. Giustini noted that she was immediately struck by the setup.

Sono rimasta davvero a bocca aperta, perché in Italia è difficile vedere un club così, che per certi aspetti mi ricorda la Spagna, Giustini said.

She added that finding a campus and a club investing concretely in both women’s and men’s water polo, complete with a modern training center, is unusual in Italy.

Chasing Trophies and Champions League Ambitions

Looking ahead at club objectives, Giustini emphasized her desire to reach every available final this season. The squad is preparing to travel to Berlin for the Champions League qualification round, though she acknowledged that reaching the EuroCup might offer a more balanced competitive environment for the club’s ongoing growth.

In the qualification bracket, Trieste faces Spandau 04 and Hungary’s UVSE. Giustini views Spandau as a manageable opponent based on video analysis, while acknowledging that UVSE features a consolidated group of young players who have competed together for years.

Domestically, the landscape remains dominated by Catania and Roma. Giustini pointed to Orizzonte’s persistent winning mentality as the standard to beat.

Speriamo di sfatare questo mito e di interrompere questa catena che va avanti ormai da anni. Quest’anno, invece di fare tante dichiarazioni, preferirei dimostrare qualcosa in più con i fatti, she stated.

The Road to Los Angeles 2028

Beyond club competitions, the horizon includes the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Giustini made it clear that simply qualifying will not satisfy the squad’s ambitions once they reach the tournament, stating that importantissimo partecipare alle Olimpiadi, ma una volta lì, da atleta, posso assicurare che partecipare e basta non ti soddisfa, come abbiamo visto a Parigi.

The journey involves immediate milestones, beginning with the World Cup qualifiers and the World Aquatics Championships scheduled for the summer in Budapest. With multiple competitive steps ahead, the focus remains firmly on daily preparation.