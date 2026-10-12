Circus Deploys CA-1 Autonomous Food System in Abu Dhabi with Royal Prestige

On October 12, 2026, food production technology firm Circus deployed its CA-1 autonomous food production system in Abu Dhabi, marking the company’s first commercial launch outside of Europe and its official entry into the United Arab Emirates market.

Operational Scale and Regional Deployment Partners

The CA-1 system operates in partnership with Royal Prestige Food Contracts, one of the UAE’s major catering providers.

Royal Prestige supplies over three million meals annually to institutional clients, including the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE Royal Family, various government ministries, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and the Red Crescent.

Prior to commercial deployment, Circus SE secured the UAE Conformity Assessment Scheme (ECAS) certification in July 2026 through the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

System Capacities and Automated Kitchen Architecture

The deployed CA-1 unit is engineered to produce over 200 meals per batch, with the capacity to run up to five dishes simultaneously. Its automated menu ranges from stews and curries to pasta dishes, nutritional salads, and stir-fries. The hardware is designed for entirely unattended operation, managing 36 refrigerated ingredient storage bins, automated electromagnetic cooking modules, robotic plating arms, and an integrated self-cleaning dishwashing system.

Every operational process is governed by CircusOS, the company’s proprietary operating system. This software handles predictive diagnostics, inventory tracking, and real-time recipe adjustments. Furthermore, all raw ingredients utilized by the unit are sourced locally through Royal Prestige’s established regional supply chains within the UAE.

System Metric Operational Specification Batch Production Capacity 200+ meals per batch Simultaneous Dish Output Up to 5 distinct dishes Ingredient Storage Bins 36 refrigerated compartments Regulatory Certification UAE ECAS (Granted July 2026)

Executive Perspectives on Infrastructure and Market Entry

Nikolas Bullwinkel, founder and chief executive officer of Circus SE, stated that the UAE was chosen for the company’s inaugural non-European deployment because few markets transition from pilot testing to large-scale implementation with comparable speed. Bullwinkel noted that the country is actively building infrastructure tailored for an artificial intelligence economy, into which automated food production naturally fits.

Chef Abdallah Youssef, chief executive officer of Royal Prestige Food Contracts, remarked that the regional catering sector faces imminent transformation and that his firm intended to lead rather than follow that shift. Youssef added that serving as the initial regional partner allows the company to introduce autonomous food preparation to vital institutional clients while supporting local supply chains.