Maternal RSV Vaccine Proves Effective Despite Low Uptake, New Data Show

A major international review reveals that maternal respiratory syncytial virus vaccination cuts severe infant hospitalizations by about 74%, yet uptake during its initial release has lagged significantly behind other antenatal immunizations across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Respiratory syncytial virus remains pervasive enough that nearly every child contracts the infection before turning two years old, posing a severe threat to young infants that leads to the hospitalization of up to three out of every 100 infected babies. To shield newborns during their most vulnerable months, maternal vaccination with RSVpreF (Abrysvo) protects infants from birth when administered during pregnancy.

Real-world evidence published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe demonstrates that the immunization performs strongly outside of clinical trials. The comprehensive review combines findings from 16 distinct studies encompassing more than 4 million pregnancies across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain during the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 seasons.

Real-World Effectiveness and Safety Data From 16 Global Studies

The international research team, led by scientists from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Granada, set out to measure how well clinical trial predictions translated into everyday healthcare settings. Already, over 30 nations have rolled out RSV immunization for expectant mothers either on its own or paired with alternative strategies like infant shots. Their analysis confirmed substantial protection for the youngest patients.

“We found the vaccine reduced the risk of RSV-related hospitalisation in babies under six months by around 74 per cent, which lines up well with what the clinical trials predicted, and we found no evidence of an increased risk of preterm birth.” Ting Shi, University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute

Because safety concerns during pregnancy can quickly erode public confidence, the study’s population-level safety metrics carry significant weight. During clinical evaluation, individuals who received the vaccine experienced a slightly higher rate of preterm delivery compared to those given a placebo (5.7% vs. 4.7%), though the data could not show whether the vaccine caused them. According to Ting Shi, optimal efficacy requires that the immunization be given at least two weeks prior to birth.

Uptake Rates Across the United States, England, and Scotland

Despite proven protection and favorable safety indicators, uptake during the initial rollout seasons remained remarkably low, falling behind established antenatal immunizations like the whooping cough vaccine. Women who received other vaccines recommended during pregnancy were more likely to accept the RSVpreF vaccine.

United States: An estimated 27% of expectant mothers received the vaccine during its first year of availability. Out of the total research, 13 investigations occurred within the United States, where 27.1% of pregnant participants chose to receive the maternal RSV immunization.

An estimated 27% of expectant mothers received the vaccine during its first year of availability. Out of the total research, 13 investigations occurred within the United States, where 27.1% of pregnant participants chose to receive the maternal RSV immunization. Scotland: Coverage reached a peak of 62% in October 2025 following the national programme launch in September 2024, while a separate study indicated 50.4% of women received the dose.

Coverage reached a peak of 62% in October 2025 following the national programme launch in September 2024, while a separate study indicated 50.4% of women received the dose. England: Uptake reached a peak of 58% in August 2025, while one cross-sectional study in England showed a 19% maternal RSV vaccine uptake.

Uptake reached a peak of 58% in August 2025, while one cross-sectional study in England showed a 19% maternal RSV vaccine uptake. France: Acceptance among pregnant individuals stood at approximately 27.2%, mirroring U.S. rates.

In the United States, where the vaccine is delivered alongside alternative preventive measures, data indicates that infants can also be protected with a long-acting antibody shot given after birth.

Socioeconomic Disparities and Immunization Guidance for Expectant Families

Beneath national averages, the review identified persistent inequalities in how protection is distributed. Public health officials noted that vaccination rates were lower among younger mothers, specific ethnic groups, economically deprived communities, and pregnant individuals with limited healthcare access. Such disparities mirror broader, historical gaps in antenatal immunization coverage, wherein communities carrying the heaviest burdens of infectious disease frequently exhibit the lowest utilization of preventive services.

Photo: Jackson Hole News&Guide

“This review shows that maternal RSV vaccination is protecting babies from severe illness but uptake is not equal across all communities.” Photo: Bioengineer.org Kimberly Marsh, Public Health Scotland

The vaccine works best if administered from 32 to 36 weeks’ gestation. To safeguard infants when maternal vaccination is missed or timed outside the optimal window, families have alternative interventions. Newborns can also be protected with a long-acting antibody shot given after birth. Readers seeking personal guidance on prenatal immunizations should consult qualified healthcare professionals to discuss appropriate preventive options and coverage.

Particularly vulnerable to severe respiratory syncytial virus illness are prematurely born babies, infants aged 6 months or younger, and young children suffering from chronic lung disease, specific cardiac abnormalities, or compromised immune systems. Symptoms demanding immediate medical evaluation in an infant encompass respiratory distress, breathing pauses, difficulties with feeding, agitation, and unusual lethargy or reduced alertness.