Skeleton athlete Janine Flock and the CEO of SPAR Austria, Hans K. Reisch, were honored as the Tiroler and Tirolerin des Jahres 2026 on Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2026, during a traditional reception in Vienna.

In addition to the main awards, Jakob Falkner received the lifetime achievement award. According to the organizers, all three honorees were selected for standing out through extraordinary achievements, persistence, and a deep-rooted connection to Tirol.

The traditional gathering brought together numerous prominent guests from politics, business, culture, and the media in the Austrian capital. For the musical accompaniment, organizers welcomed artists from the Tiroler Festspiele Erl for the first time, featuring mezzo-soprano Antonia Salzano, soprano Tamar Otanadze, baritone Maurizio Bove, and maestro Emanuele Lippi.

Honoring Leaders in Sports, Business, and Tourism

The awards highlight individuals who have shaped their respective industries while carrying the name of the region far beyond its borders. Janine Flock has built a career in skeleton racing, while Hans K. Reisch guides SPAR Austria.

Jakob Falkner was recognized for his influence on regional tourism through his work with the Sölden mountain railways and major attraction projects, including the James Bond cinematic installation 007 ELEMENTS and the action adventure park AREA 47.

Tirol Governor Anton Mattle and Club Tirol President Julian Hadschieff personally presented the honorees with glass eagle sculptures crafted by regional glass artist Robert Freund. Mattle noted that through the many successful natives who have established themselves in Vienna, the region remains firmly anchored in the federal capital. Hadschieff described the award recipients as high-flyers in the truest sense of the word, praising their ability to achieve far beyond personal success.

The event underscores how business leaders, athletes, and tourism pioneers continue to maintain close ties to their roots while driving national industries forward.

With the 14th edition of the award ceremony concluded, the Club Tirol and state representatives look toward future initiatives aimed at fostering community ties and celebrating exceptional regional talent.