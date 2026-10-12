Morante and Aarón Palacio Shine in Las Ventas’ Hispanidad Corrida

Aarón Palacio confirmed his matador alternative at Madrid’s Las Ventas during the traditional Corrida de la Hispanidad. The season-closing event featured Morante de la Puebla and Héctor Gutiérrez handling livestock from Garcigrande and Núñez del Cuvillo before packed stands. As the paseíllo concluded, the anthems of Ceuta and Spain rang out across the venue.

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The Confirmation: Aarón Palacio delivered a poised performance with the first bull, though sword work left him without trophies.

Aarón Palacio delivered a poised performance with the first bull, though sword work left him without trophies. The Artistry: Morante de la Puebla carved out exceptional natural series during the fourth bull of the evening.

Morante de la Puebla carved out exceptional natural series during the fourth bull of the evening. The Finale: The event marked the final fixture of the Madrid season at Las Ventas, staged in benefit of the city of Ceuta.

Aarón Palacio Opens the Season Finale at Las Ventas

Opening the afternoon of his confirmation, Aarón Palacio received his first bull with a series of clean verónicas and a neat media before a solid turn in the horse and banderillas segments. Palacio took the alternative with Veraniego, a Garcigrande bull carrying the number 63, weighing 539 kilos, and born in January 2022.

According to El Español, Palacio spent the preceding months drilling down on technical and psychological preparations for this exact October date. His final act of the afternoon involved facing Tortolito, a 595-kilo black-coated Núñez del Cuvillo bull numbered 41 and born in September 2021, which arrived high, long, very offensive in front, and light in build, drawing immediate protests from the crowd over its physical presentation.

Morante de la Puebla Navigates Difficult Stock

Morante returned to Madrid to face Siciliano, a Garcigrande bull numbered 62, weighing 561 kilos, and born in December 2021, described as well-presented with harmonic and tasteful builds. The second of his lot was Rosito, a Núñez del Cuvillo castaño bull numbered 69, weighing 552 kilos, born in November 2021, featuring loose flesh, length, and fine expression with long horns.

Photo: Tendido Digital

The veteran matador found better footing with the fourth bull, an animal carrying the Núñez del Cuvillo brand that brought mixed reactions from the stands. Morante dedicated the performance to driver Carlos Sainz, gradually guiding the deslucido animal toward the center of the ring.

Héctor Gutiérrez Delivers Deep Passages

Héctor Gutiérrez acted as witness for the confirmation, drawing a third bull from Núñez del Cuvillo—Lamparito, numbered 14, weighing 552 kilos, and born in November 2021—that prompted early murmurs from the crowd. After Palacio chipped in with a sharp set of chicuelinas, Gutiérrez dedicated his work to Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who sat alongside Partido Popular leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Photo: mundotoro.com

An ear was requested by the crowd, but officials declined, leaving the Mexican matador with a heavy public ovation. His fifth-torito assignment—number 13 from Garcigrande, named Treinta y tres, weighing 593 kilos, and born in April 2022—proved impossible to salvage due to coordination issues, ending in silence. Sobreros for the day were supplied by Juan Pedro Domecq.

Matador Bull Ranch Outcome Morante de la Puebla Garcigrande / Núñez del Cuvillo Silence and Ovation Héctor Gutiérrez Núñez del Cuvillo / Garcigrande Ovation and Silence Aarón Palacio Garcigrande / Núñez del Cuvillo Ovation and Silence

Closing the Madrid Bullfighting Calendar

The October 12 fixture brought down the curtain on the Las Ventas bullfighting calendar for the year under a full “no hay billetes” house. Municipal authorities structured the event as a benefit for Ceuta, blending traditional ceremony with contemporary debuts, during which banderilleros Juan Sierra and Sánchez Araujo were called to step out and remove their monteras after placing sticks on the sixth bull. Palacio prepares next for an appearance on Friday, October 16, at the Plaza de Toros de la Misericordia in Zaragoza.