Bitcoin Price Analysis: When is the Next All-Time High Expected?

Bitcoin is currently trading at approximately $83,500, about 34 percent below its record high of $126,080 reached on October 6, 2025. Historical market cycles indicate that a new all-time high may not materialize until between February 2028 and January 2029.

The October 2025 Crash and Subsequent Market Recovery

The record peak of $126,080 was established on October 6, 2025. Just four days later, the market experienced a severe correction following new US tariffs against China, causing the price to plunge from roughly $122,000 to $105,000 within minutes. This event triggered the liquidation of more than $19 billion in leveraged positions across crypto markets, marking the start of a prolonged downward trend.

By mid-year, prices bottomed out at $57,735, representing a 54 percent drop from the record. A recovery followed during the summer months, pushing Bitcoin to $87,374 on September 22—its highest level in eight months. This momentum was largely fueled by US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which attracted roughly $2.6 billion in inflows over the three-week period leading up to October 2.

Sentiment shifted sharply in the following week. Investors withdrew $679 million from Bitcoin ETFs, including a single-day outflow of $485 million on Wednesday, marking the largest daily withdrawal since late June. The price dropped temporarily to just above $80,000 on Thursday before recovering above $83,000.

Historical Cycle Parallels Point to 2028 and 2029

Market declines following record highs are consistent with historical patterns observed over the past decade. Following the late 2013 peak, a new high was reached roughly 39 months later in early 2017. The December 2017 record took about 36 months to surpass in December 2020, while the November 2021 peak was eclipsed 28 months later in March 2024.

Applying these historical timeframes to the October 2025 peak points to a window between February 2028 and January 2029 for the next all-time high. Unlike previous cycles where drawdowns reached between 77 and 85 percent, the most recent correction peaked at a milder 54 percent. Market analysts attribute this dampening of volatility to the stabilizing influence of institutional investors and ETFs.

The Significance of the April 2028 Halving Event

The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled for April 2028. This protocol-enforced event cuts the block reward for miners in half every four years, directly reducing the rate of new coin issuance. Historically, new price peaks have aligned closely with these dates. In 2017 and 2020, Bitcoin surpassed its previous highs approximately seven months after the halving, while in 2024 it breached the record one month prior. Based on this trajectory, 2027 is viewed as a year of potential bottoming out.

Near-Term Catalysts and Macroeconomic Data

While long-term projections look toward the next halving cycle, immediate price movements remain tied to macroeconomic policy. US inflation data for September, slated for release on Wednesday, October 14, is expected to show an inflation rate of roughly 3.7 percent. A higher-than-expected reading would increase the probability of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve during its meeting on October 27 and 28, following the central bank’s initial rate hike in mid-September.

Additionally, approximately $1.25 billion in Bitcoin options are set to expire on Friday, October 16. Chart technicians have identified $85,000 as a key resistance barrier and $80,000 as an important support level.

Diverging Analyst Forecasts and Market Projections

Long-term price predictions vary significantly among financial institutions. Galaxy Digital has suggested a potential price target of $250,000 by the end of 2027. Conversely, investment firm Bernstein models a baseline scenario of $150,000 by mid-2027, while more conservative outlooks anticipate a prolonged sideways consolidation phase before any new records are set in 2028 or 2029.

Portfolio Considerations and Cost Efficiency

Given the rapid price swings—such as September’s $10,000 gain in three days followed by October’s drop from nearly $87,000 to $80,000—timing the market remains difficult. Financial educators suggest that recurring fixed-amount savings plans can help manage volatility by automatically accumulating more units during price dips and fewer during peaks. Investors engaging with digital assets typically monitor three primary factors: keeping asset allocation limited to funds they can afford to lose, utilizing a one-year holding period to qualify for tax exemptions on capital gains under German tax law (§ 23 EStG), and selecting trading platforms compliant with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework.