Morocco’s Dirham Slumps Against Euro and Dollar Amid Market Pressures

The Moroccan dirham has slipped against the euro and the dollar, driven by a combination of seasonal shifts, international raw material costs, and a surging U.S. currency. According to Mohamed Filali, head of Capital Markets Morocco at Attijariwafa bank, this movement does not signal structural weakness in the country’s managed float system. Instead, it demonstrates the exchange rate mechanism’s capacity to absorb external shocks within a controlled framework.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Managed Currency Float: The dirham is anchored to a basket of 60% euros and 40% dollars, permitted to fluctuate within a strict band of plus or minus 5%.

The dirham is anchored to a basket of 60% euros and 40% dollars, permitted to fluctuate within a strict band of plus or minus 5%. Dual Pressure Points: The recent depreciation stems from both internal shifts—such as post-summer import demands—and external pressures driven by a robust U.S. dollar.

Anatomy of the Exchange Rate Shift

Understanding the current movement requires examining how the local exchange rate is constructed. As detailed by Mohamed Filali, the dirham’s valuation depends on two primary components. The external factor involves the euro-to-dollar parity, which sets the baseline value of the currency basket. The internal factor reflects the position of the dirham inside its permitted fluctuation band, governed by local foreign currency supply and demand.

During the summer months, strong seasonal inflows from tourism and the diaspora kept the dirham trading around negative 3% relative to the central basket rate.

This internal dynamic was amplified by an external surge in the U.S. dollar.

Macroeconomic Impact and Trade Balances

The divergence in currency strength produces a pronounced effect. For local importers, purchasing essential commodities, particularly energy billed in dollars, becomes more expensive.

Specifically, the energy import bill climbed 32.6% year-on-year to reach 96,4 MMDH by the end of August. Additionally, two cross-border mergers and acquisitions involving Moroccan firms accounted for an estimated 725 to 795 million U.S. dollars in foreign exchange demand.

Economic Indicator Recent Figure / Trend Operational Implication Official Reserve Assets 503 MMDH (mid-September) Represents roughly 5 months and 24 days of imports, confirming robust liquidity. Trade Deficit 282,6 MMDH at end-August (+25.4%) Reflects rising import costs driven by energy and raw material demands. Fluctuation Band Plus or minus 5% Provides a controlled buffer that absorbs market volatility without reserve depletion.

Despite these concentrated liquidity flows, Bank Al-Mughrib data confirms that official reserve assets actually grew from 495,8 MMDH in late June to 503 MMDH by mid-September. This divergence indicates that current market tensions represent a flow issue rather than a structural depletion of the nation’s currency reserves.

Policy Framework and Enterprise Risk Management

Reflecting on the evolution of the exchange rate reform initiated by Bank Al-Maghrib, Mohamed Filali described the overall balance sheet as positive. The central bank expanded the fluctuation band progressively—from plus or minus 0.3% up to plus or minus 2.5% in January 2018, and finally to plus or minus 5% in March 2020. This gradual implementation allowed the interbank market to mature.

Photo: alphabourse.ma

To safeguard profit margins against ongoing volatility, financial authorities advise corporate entities to utilize hedging instruments.

Outlook and Future Market Trajectory

The near-term trajectory of the dirham remains tied to upcoming monetary policy announcements from central banks, commodity price movements, and global trade dynamics.

References

Bank Al-Maghrib. Monthly indicators of foreign exchange reserves and trade balances. August 2026.

Le360. Interview with Mohamed Filali on the Moroccan exchange rate regime and dirham fluctuations.

Alphabourse.ma. Market analysis regarding foreign exchange liquidity, DXY index movements, and central bank intervention levers.