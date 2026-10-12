Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Up Private Insurance Premiums

Yale Economists Target Health Care Spending to Lower Private Insurance Premiums

Between 2011 and 2024, rising health care expenditures were responsible for 91% of the surge in private insurance premiums, based on a recent study conducted by Yale economists Zach Cooper and Stuart Craig. To combat this, the researchers launched the 1% Steps project, identifying 23 specific policy changes estimated to save roughly $450 billion annually.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting the Root Cause: Private insurance premium spikes are driven primarily by the underlying cost of medical care, meaning market reforms must focus directly on medical service pricing rather than insurance rules alone.

Private insurance premium spikes are driven primarily by the underlying cost of medical care, meaning market reforms must focus directly on medical service pricing rather than insurance rules alone. Targeted Interventions: The 1% Steps initiative proposes 23 modest policy changes across a $5 trillion health care system to achieve massive cumulative savings without overhauling the entire system.

The 1% Steps initiative proposes 23 modest policy changes across a $5 trillion health care system to achieve massive cumulative savings without overhauling the entire system. Combating Consolidation: Eliminating payment disparities—such as higher Medicare payouts for hospital-owned physician practices compared to independent ones—can lower both federal spending and private insurance costs.

Hospital Consolidation and Pharmaceutical Pricing Strategies

Over roughly the past 25 years, hospital prices have climbed at a faster rate than any other sector of the economy. Cooper pointed to industry consolidation as a major driver, noting that large health systems in Connecticut like Yale New Haven Hospital and Hartford Healthcare have basically gobbled up all their competitors.

Drug pricing mechanisms also inflate patient costs. Pharmaceutical companies utilize “pay for delay” arrangements, paying generic manufacturers to postpone the release of less expensive medication alternatives. Generic drugs can become 70% to 80% cheaper within a year of entering the market, making these strategic delays highly lucrative for brand-name drugmakers at the direct expense of patients.

Evaluating Small Policy Shifts and Financial Trade-Offs

The 1% Steps project focuses on changes that yield modest individual savings but compound significantly across a $5 trillion health care industry. One proposed measure encourages expanded flu vaccination rates for children in doctors’ offices and pharmacies to prevent illness and decrease reliance on expensive medical care.

Proposed Policy Area Identified Driver of Inefficiency Projected Systemic Impact Hospital-Owned Practices Medicare pays physician practices twice as much when owned by hospitals Eliminating the payment gap lowers federal spending and private insurance costs Generic Drug Market Entry “Pay for delay” tactics by brand-name manufacturers Allowing timely generic competition reduces drug costs by 70% to 80% Preventive Care Access Underutilized pediatric immunizations Prevents illness and reduces expensive downstream medical care

Cooper noted that while lawmakers have engaged in productive conversations regarding these proposals, industry groups are expected to offer resistance. Hospitals and pharmaceutical companies are likely to argue that spending cuts threaten quality and innovation. However, Cooper maintains that there is no great evidence supporting that claim, framing the reduction of revenue flowing to some companies and providers as a reasonable trade-off to protect patients and overall market affordability.

References

Cooper, Z., & Craig, S. Yale University Healthcare Affordability Lab. Research on Private Insurance Premium Growth and Healthcare Spending.

Connecticut Public (ctpublic.org). Reporting on Yale economists’ health care cost reduction proposals.