NASCAR Chase Standings After Charlotte: Briscoe Wins, Larson Extends Lead

Chase Briscoe secured his second victory by edging Christopher Bell in the second-closest finish in Charlotte Motor Speedway history during the Bank of America 400. Following the six-race stretch in the Chase presented by Mobil 1, Briscoe sits 65 points back of series leader Kyle Larson ahead of the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kyle Larson’s Stability: Despite a 6th-place finish at Charlotte, Larson maintained a 49-point lead at the top of the standings.

Pit Road Execution and Lap 207 Turning Point

The race hinged on two major sequences that reshaped the afternoon at Charlotte. Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota crew delivered the three fastest pit stops of the day, culminating on Lap 207 when Briscoe cycled past Bell for the lead. Holding off the charge for the final 61 laps, Briscoe crossed the line 0.029 seconds ahead of Bell.

Had Bell held on for the win instead, his championship deficit to Larson would sit at a much tighter 31 points rather than 51. Instead, Briscoe’s back-to-back surge closed his gap to the leader to 65 points, injecting fresh momentum into his late-season campaign.

Larson’s Resilience Versus Hamlin’s Championship Pressure

While Briscoe dominated the headlines with consecutive wins, Kyle Larson’s ability to avoid catastrophic point swings kept his championship campaign secure. Larson dominated the early running, winning Stage 1 after leading the first 45 laps and controlling the field through a long stretch between Laps 59 and 107. However, contact from Denny Hamlin on Lap 123 dropped Larson from second to seventh place, severely limiting his laps-led total for the remainder of the afternoon.

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Despite that mid-race setback, Larson salvaged a sixth-place finish. Larson actually gained nine points on Hamlin in the standings, stretching his advantage to 49 points. With a self-imposed career timeline to capture his elusive title running out, Hamlin’s points deficit expanded from a single point to 49 points over the recent stretch.

While Larson stayed clean, other contenders hit trouble. Denny Hamlin lost track position due to pit road issues, Ryan Blaney picked up a speeding penalty on pit road, and Chase Elliott had to return down pit road to tighten a lug nut. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace and William Byron saw their days end early after being collected in a massive wreck alongside Alex Bowman.

The Chase Standings After Charlotte

Rank Driver Points Behind Leader Gain/Loss 1 Kyle Larson — Gained 9 2 Denny Hamlin -49 Lost 9 3 Christopher Bell -51 Gained 4 4 Chase Briscoe -65 Gained 19 5 Ryan Blaney -85 Lost 5 6 Joey Logano -92 Lost 21

Shifting Momentum Toward Phoenix Raceway

The championship battle now shifts west to Phoenix Raceway for the Freeway Insurance 500, broadcast live on USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The venue kicks off a demanding three-race stretch featuring entirely different track configurations, followed by Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway before the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The battle in the desert will test whether the chasers can finally crack Larson’s armor, continuing a points climb where Briscoe made up 58 points over the previous two races.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.