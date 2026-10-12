Brandon Thomas Releases Free Open-Source Adobe Alternatives

Software engineer Brandon Thomas has built and released an open-source, free alternative to Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, including versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, Acrobat, After Effects, and InDesign.

Rebuilding the Creative Suite in Pure Rust via Claude

The resulting toolkit includes PhotoCraft for images, FilmCraft for video editing, LightCraft for photo cataloging, along with DesignCraft, EffectCraft, PdfCraft, and VectorCraft. According to Futurism, co-founder Michael Caffrey explained that the team was shocked by how well the internal architectures actually functioned after being generated, prompting them to open-source the entire lineup for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Storage metrics highlight a striking divergence from traditional industry giants. TechRadar noted that while Adobe Photoshop consumes roughly 6.4GB of storage space and Premiere Pro demands 6.8GB, the ArtCraft counterparts are exceptionally lightweight. PhotoCraft weighs in at a mere 80MB, and FilmCraft requires just 90MB.

Users can launch the applications without accounts, online connectivity, or telemetry tracking. Yet, functionality remains uneven. TechRadar testers found that while FilmCraft launched rapidly with a pre-loaded multi-layered demo project, other features experienced performance hitches, and certain builds operated as early alpha releases sitting at version 0.20.

Taking Aim at Microsoft Office and Subscription Fatigue

Moving beyond creative software, the developer has introduced WordCraft, DeckCraft, and GridCraft as open-source alternatives to Microsoft’s dominant productivity suite, alongside utility tools like SoundCraft, DesignCraft, and CADCraft. These releases directly target user frustration with recurring subscription models. Reddit users and supporters have championed the initiative as an act of protest against corporate software licensing. Thomas himself cited repeated encounters with strict cancellation fees as a primary motivator, stating in a Reddit comment, “They charged me the ‘cancellation fee’ on multiple occasions and I’ve hated them ever since.”

Photo: TechRadar

ArtCraft co-founder Michael Caffrey argued that the tech industry has relied on the open source community for decades to keep their companies running, and that because models are now being trained on open source code, it is cosmic karma that open source is biting back.

Tom’s Hardware noted that the project’s ultimate roadmap targets 100% feature parity with industry standards within a month. Furthermore, the architecture is designed to be agent-native, allowing AI systems to manipulate menus and execute tools directly over a JSON control channel and an MCP server.

Security Warnings and Open-Source Skepticism

Despite enthusiasm from users weary of software monopolies, the rapid deployment of AI-written code has triggered cybersecurity alarms across developer forums. Tom’s Hardware reported that the developer’s post on r/creativecloud was removed. A single developer generating hundreds of thousands of lines of code through automated models leaves little room for exhaustive manual auditing. Citing data from a 2026 State of Code Developer Survey by Sonar surveying 1,100 professionals, industry analysts point out that 96% of developers do not fully trust AI-generated code, highlighting latent risks of malicious insertions, unverified file handling, and architectural vulnerabilities.

Photo: Tom's Hardware

Legal scrutiny also looms over the project. While critics on social media have accused the developer of software piracy, defenders maintain that the software represents a clean-room reimplementation written entirely in Rust without copying proprietary Adobe source code. Whether these lightweight alternatives can mature past their current alpha instabilities and withstand potential legal challenges remains the central question facing the open-source community.