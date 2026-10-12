Liam Lawson Helped Red Bull Improve Max Verstappen’s Car, Says Anderson

Max Verstappen’s recent return to form at Red Bull Racing may have been aided by an unexpected catalyst: Liam Lawson’s brief stint filling in for Isack Hadjar, according to insights shared by Anderson and reported by the NZ Herald.

The Power Unit and the Lawson Factor

Anderson explained that modifications to a fresh power unit have played a central role in Verstappen’s progress, while also pointing out that Lawson might have provided the squad with deeper perspective during his time at Red Bull. “Another theory I have is that the arrival of Liam Lawson at the team for three races when he replaced Isack Hadjar has aided them,” Anderson wrote in the NZ Herald.

The feedback loop provided by the young New Zealander appears to have bridged a critical gap in development. “Lawson is showing himself to be a strong driver and he has knowledge of the Racing Bulls car, which is generally more benign and driver-friendly. Those words do not describe the characteristics of the RB22 earlier this year,” Anderson added.

Driver Team Context Recent Development Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Returned to winning form following power unit tweaks and operational window adjustments. Liam Lawson Red Bull / Racing Bulls Brought benign car setup insights from Racing Bulls during a three-race stint. Isack Hadjar Red Bull / Racing Bulls Pool Temporarily replaced during Lawson’s three-race appearance.

Piecing Together the RB22 Jigsaw

Diagnosing the handling traits of the RB22 has been central to Red Bull’s mid-season engineering efforts. Lawson’s time spent in the garage could well have contributed to refining the setup and shifting the vehicle into a superior operating window allowing Verstappen to squeeze out maximum speed.

Verstappen has shown he is able to win with a problematic machine, and perhaps just dialing out some of the bigger problems has given him the chance to win again. Rather than stemming from a single factor, the gains made by Red Bull will instead originate from an interconnected chain of developments. As Anderson noted regarding the new generation of cars, finding performance is about piecing together the jigsaw. Maybe Lawson coming in allowed them to find the missing pieces.

Racing Bulls Decides Its Future Lineup

As Verstappen secures his competitive position back at the front of the field, an announcement regarding Lawson’s upcoming status at Racing Bulls is anticipated in the near future, with the organization evaluating Formula Two competitor Nikola Tsolov alongside their current drivers.

Addressing reporters following the single practice session of the weekend in Singapore, team principal Alan Permane noted that a choice would be reached, if not revealed, in the weeks ahead. “We’re not in a rush,” Permane said. “I think everyone knows we’ve got two fantastic drivers, we’ve got a fantastic driver in F2 at the moment. They’re all there and ready to go at the moment, but three doesn’t fit into two, of course. We’re going to take a little bit more time and make sure we get the right pairing for next year.”

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