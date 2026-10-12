Delta Goodrem withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing due to rib injury

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has withdrawn from the upcoming live show of Strictly Come Dancing due to a rib injury, receiving a bye to the next round alongside professional partner Kai Widdrington.

The Strictly Come Dancing Injury Timeline

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington were advised by doctors to rest following a rib injury, forcing her out of Icons Week.

The pair topped the leaderboard for two weeks running, most recently scoring 33 for a salsa that earned the first nine of the series from judge Motsi Mabuse.

Under competition rules, Goodrem and Widdrington will receive a bye through to next week.

Medical Strains and Competition Rules

The BBC One celebrity dance competition confirmed the setback on Monday, 12 October, noting that medical professionals advised rest for the singer. Goodrem expressed heartbreak over sitting out following the high of Saturday night’s live broadcast. Judges Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood had praised her salsa performance.

The format of the BBC flagship show grants a bye, ensuring that couples unable to perform due to medical reasons are not immediately ousted. This rule keeps the pairing intact for the following week, pending medical clearance. The announcement arrived just hours after the departure of Melanie Walters and Aljaž Škorjanec, who left the competition on Sunday (11 October) evening.

Leaderboard Momentum Interrupted

Event Detail Status / Score Recent Performance Scored 33 (Salsa) with first nine of the series Leaderboard Standing Topped the leaderboard for two weeks running Current Status Withdrawn from Icons Week on doctor’s orders Competition Disposition Granted a bye through to next week

Goodrem’s journey to the ballroom has captured public attention. Beyond her television appearance, the Sydney-born artist established her career internationally following the release of her debut album, Innocent Eyes, which became one of the best-selling albums in Australian music history.

Photo: metro.co.uk

Fans flooded social media platforms with get-well messages as news of the injury spread. Goodrem stated she will be cheering the remaining contestants on from the sidelines while focusing on her recovery in hopes of returning to the dancefloor.