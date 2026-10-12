Til Schweiger Ends Instagram Silence With Jackie Chan Photo

German actor Til Schweiger has ended an eighteen-month social media silence by sharing an Instagram photograph from the set of the upcoming action film Armour of God: Ultimatum alongside Jackie Chan.

The Return to the Public Eye

Til Schweiger posted two updates on Monday, October 12, 2026, marking his first Instagram activity in approximately one and a half years, following a previous post on January 31, 2025.

The featured set photo shows the 62-year-old actor alongside 72-year-old Jackie Chan in Kazakhstan, where the production features a collaboration with kasachischen Filmschaffenden and represents the first international production for Salem Entertainment.

Production company Salem Entertainment previously confirmed Schweiger’s inclusion in the international cast for the fourth installment of the franchise, with a scheduled premiere in February 2027.

An Unexpected Set Photo Sparks AI Debate

The image prompted immediate skepticism among followers, with one user remarking that it looked like “a damn good KI” (artificial intelligence). The photo is genuine, capturing the actors during on-location filming in Kazakhstan for Armour of God: Ultimatum. Alongside the picture with Chan, Schweiger published a second image of a small dog, breaking a prolonged period of digital inactivity that began after a post on January 31, 2025. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments, with users hailing the pair as Zwei Granaten and maximale Legenden alongside phrases like Zwei lebende Legenden , Gänsehaut , So schön dich zu sehen , Freut mich auf jeden Fall das es dir besser geht , and remarks from fans noting Wow Til, du siehst jetzt viel besser aus, machst einen echt guten Eindruck . Prominent figures also weighed in: actor Constantin von Jascheroff wrote Nur Liebe für euch zwei , while Sam Eisenstein jokingly noted that the main thing is always having a Jacky around.

Franchise Revival and Character Secrecy

The production represents the fourth entry in the action-adventure series starring Jackie Chan, who reprises his role as the treasure hunter Asian Hawk. The storyline follows the protagonist as he tracks down an ancient artifact known as the Tumar. While Salem Entertainment announced Schweiger’s casting in September, specific details regarding his character remain undisclosed. The project marks an international film venture for the German actor, known for his work in Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door and Quentin Tarantinos Inglourious Basterds.

Photo: BUNTE.de

Health Challenges Preceding the Comeback

In 2023, the actor had also faced massive criticism over allegations regarding his behavior at film sets, though he later admitted to mistakes while disputing parts of the accusations. Public appearances subsequently became rare. He appeared on the ARD show Klein gegen Groß in autumn 2025, where host Kai Pflaume asked about his well-being and Schweiger replied Mir geht es super! Sehr gut! The current set photographs signal a return to active film production ahead of the feature’s planned 2027 theatrical release.

Photo: GMX

Project Detail Information Film Title Armour of God: Ultimatum Lead Actor Jackie Chan (Asian Hawk) Production Company Salem Entertainment Filming Location Kazakhstan Planned Premiere February 2027

„Es ist so schön, dass wieder Nachschub von deinen Filmen kommt, habe ich vermisst“”