Lula Supporters Fill Copacabana Beach in Rio for Campaign Rally

Thousands of supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva occupied more than seven blocks of Avenida Atlântica in Copacabana on Monday, October 12, 2026, anchoring a wave of second-round campaign demonstrations across Brazil, O GLOBO reported.

Copacabana and Lapa Transform into Campaign Hubs

The Rio de Janeiro mobilization stretched along the beachfront under a cloudy sky, packing local subway stations including Cantagalo and Siqueira Campos while boosting crowds through Botafogo. Protesters wore predominantly red attire, hoisting banners supporting Lula and displaying sharp critiques of his second-round opponent, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL). Many participants sported stickers bearing the incumbent president’s name and ballot number, shouting slogans centered on national sovereignty—a core campaign pillar alleging foreign intervention in the Brazilian elections.

Photo: Brasil de Fato

According to O GLOBO, federal deputy Benedita da Silva and reelected federal deputy Jandira Feghali helped lead the capital’s movement. President Lula remained in Brasília to participate in official holiday celebrations, attending a private mass at the Alvorada Palace chapel for Our Lady of Aparecida.

As the afternoon progressed, the focus shifted to the historic Arcos da Lapa for a second major gathering driven by samba icons and carnival personalities. Figures including Neguinho da Beija-Flor, Teresa Cristina, Arlindinho, and Imperatriz Leopoldinense carnival artist Leandro Vieira took part alongside high-profile political allies like reelected federal deputy Lindbergh Farias and newly elected federal deputies Nísia Trindade and Marcelo Freixo. The world of samba is here to sing for democracy, Freixo told the crowd.

Contrasting Figures and Broader National Mobilizations

The Rio demonstrations mirror a wider weekend strategy deployed across major Brazilian cities. On Sunday, October 11, 2026, a similar mobilization filled the Avenida Paulista in São Paulo with thousands of participants, bringing together Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, former minister Fernando Haddad, former ministers Simone Tebet and Marina Silva, and Secretariat-General Minister Guilherme Boulos. Brasil de Fato noted that additional rallies took place over the holiday weekend in Curitiba, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Vitória, Recife, Goiânia, and Campinas.

Photo: G1

The street actions follow a tight first-round race where Flávio Bolsonaro edged ahead with 47% of the valid votes against 45% for Lula. Protesters in Rio utilized the rallies to voice specific policy demands, carrying placards calling for financial transparency regarding the Banco Master scandal and opposing the expansion of betting corporations. Other signs warned that a potential Flávio Bolsonaro administration would endanger social investments in health and education.