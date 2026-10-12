76% of Portuguese citizens believe Cristiano Ronaldo prioritized his own personal interests over the collective group when he abandoned the national team training camp ahead of the UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark, according to a barómetro poll released in October 2026.

Market Impact

Squad Depth Adjustments: The ongoing disciplinary proceedings and suspension cast a shadow over Ronaldo’s availability for upcoming international fixtures.

Public Sentiment and Regional Discontent Over the Camp Departure

The barómetro poll, conducted by Aximage for DN between October 6 and 7, 2026, captured public reaction following the events of September 30. Out of 501 respondents, 76% concluded that the captain of the Seleção put individual motivations ahead of the squad. In contrast, 11% believed the forward acted primarily to defend the interests of the Seleção, while 13% remained divided or preferred not to take a position.

Geographically, the Porto Metropolitan Area registered the harshest judgment, with 84% of citizens attributing the departure to personal motivations, while 6% relevam o interesse da Seleção em primeiro lugar. Regional polling numbers recorded 76% in the Centro region and 75% in the Norte, though the latter showed a higher minority (18%) willing to entertain the notion that national interests came first. Both the Lisbon Metropolitan Area and the Southern and Island regions mirrored each other at 72%.

Region / Demographic Believes Interests Were Personal (%) Believes Interests Served Seleção (%) Undecided / No Position (%) Porto Metropolitan Area 84% 6% N/A Centro Region 76% N/A N/A Norte Region 75% 18% N/A Lisbon / South & Islands 72% N/A N/A Male Respondents 79% N/A 9% (abstention) Female Respondents 73% N/A 17% (abstention)

Diverging Narratives From the Camp and Disciplinary Fallout

The statistical fallout reflects public awareness of the rift that developed before the fixture against Denmark. In a statement published on October 6, Ronaldo claimed he had been promised in August playing time in both the opening match against Wales—which he played—and the home fixture against Norway. He complained that Jorge Jesus, despite placing him to warm up against Norway, did not call him to the pitch in the 2nd round of the Nations League as promised on the eve of the match.

The escalation occurred after a meeting involving the player, Simão Coutinho, Al Nassr sporting director, and the coach. Ronaldo considered that in a subsequent press conference, the coach manifested “an attitude of I want, I can and I command” that, he says, Jorge Jesus “never manifested, not even close, in private, on the eve.” Ronaldo also apologized to the Portuguese and his teammates, reiterating he is “available as always” to represent the Quinas.

Jorge Jesus addressed the media on October 4: “For me, everything is open. If in the next call-up he is playing and wants to be in the National Team, why not? It’s easy to solve. He only doesn’t return if he doesn’t want to,” said the coach.

On Friday, October 9, the Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation instituted disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo and determined a preventive suspension following the abandonment of the training camp. The captain was already subject to an automatic preventive suspension until the process was instituted.

Federation Stance and the Unresolved Question Ahead

Pedro Proença, president of the FPF, reacted on Sunday to the decision of the body autonomous to the FPF and said it is “the will of the Portuguese Football Federation to have the captain quickly,” noting agreement with Jesus: “There is a will already expressed by our coach who said that, as long as he is in condition sportingly, we would have our captain with us.”

With the instruction phase underway to assess a potential penalty or sanction, the ultimate timeline remains dependent on the findings of the inquiry.