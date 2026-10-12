Elon Musk Donates $276 Million to US Republican Candidates

Elon Musk Pours $276 Million Into Republican Midterms

Elon Musk has contributed 276 million dollars—equivalent to 2650 millionar kroner—to Republican candidates for the US elections since July, according to figures reported by nrk.no. The donations make the world’s richest individual the single largest financial contributor to this election cycle.

A Trillion-Dollar Fortune and Disclosures

The disclosures, initially reported by The New York Times and subsequently confirmed by a spokesperson for Musk, bring his total political contributions to 366 million dollars since the 2024 elections. Forbes reported that Musk’s personal fortune crossed the one-trillion-dollar threshold in the week prior to the report.

Targeting the Senate With Outlays

The vast majority of Musk’s recent contributions, totaling 168 million dollars, have been directed toward Republican Senate candidates. NRK noted that Musk has single-handedly contributed more to the Republican Senate election committee than all Democratic donors combined have given to their respective candidates.

Critics Warn of Corporate Overreach in American Democracy

Ben Tarnoff, author of the book Muskism, told NRK that from a European perspective, the sheer scale of money in American politics is difficult to comprehend. Tarnoff pointed to the technology industry, specifically data centers, as an arena where heavy financial backing risks overriding the broader public will.

Battleground States Dictate Control of Congress

Thirty-five of the 100 Senate seats are contested in this election cycle. Polling data cited by NRK indicates tight races across 13 states, with the closest margins observed in Alaska, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, and Ohio. Control of the Senate is expected to hinge on outcomes in seven key states.

George Soros and the Wider Billionaire Donor Class

Financial disclosure reports analyzed by outlets including The Washington Post indicate that the top 50 individual donors collectively poured 1776 million dollars into the political landscape. Among Democratic donors, George Soros remains the largest contributor, having given over 100 million dollars by late September. Soros occupies the second position on the list of top ten overall donors, serving as the sole Democratic donor within that top tier.