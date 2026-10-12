EU Probes XXXLutz Over Planned Porta Furniture Acquisition

“We anticipated this step,” Alois Kobler, Deutschlandchef of XXXLutz, told T-Online regarding the regulatory roadblock. The European Commission has opened an in-depth Phase II antitrust investigation into the planned acquisition of German competitor Porta by the Austrian furniture group XXXLutz, officials announced. The review centers on potential market dominance across Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, where the combined entity would integrate more than 140 stores under various “Porta” brands with more than 1,800 stores of XXXLutz with brands such as XXXLutz, Mömax, Möbelix, Home24, Roller, and Poco.

Brussels Targets Retail Concentration and Buyer Power

According to preliminary findings by competition regulators, the merger threatens to significantly impede effective competition in the retail furniture sector, particularly in Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Slovakia. The European Commission noted that the transaction could lead to higher consumer prices and reduced product selection.

Furthermore, the combined group would leverage XXXLutz’s Giga International purchasing association, raising concerns regarding buyer power over manufacturers and suppliers throughout Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Potential Standstill Violations Under Scrutiny

Beyond the structural market concentration, Brussels initiated a separate proceeding over the summer to determine whether the companies violated the prohibition on implementation. Regulators are investigating whether the transaction was implemented before receiving formal merger clearance.

Metric / Entity Porta Group XXXLutz Group Store Count 140+ locations 1,800+ locations Core Markets Germany Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia Associated Brands Porta XXXLutz, Mömax, Möbelix, Home24, Roller, Poco Procurement Vehicle – Giga International

XXXLutz Defends Deal and Rules Out Immediate Layoffs

Despite the regulatory friction, XXXLutz management remains confident about the eventual outcome of the transaction. Kobler told T-Online that the company anticipated the Phase II escalation given the volume of questions and data requested by Brussels. Kobler expects the formal review process to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Photo: Mittelstand Nachrichten

Addressing employee concerns and operational integration, Kobler stated that the company does not expect major layoffs among Porta’s roughly 6,000 workforce, nor does it plan store closures or immediate rebranding of the Porta locations.

The Deutschlandchef emphasized that the well-known red XXXLutz chairs—costing approximately €200,000 per installation—will not be deployed immediately at acquired sites due to capital efficiency.

Statutory Deadlines and Path to Final Ruling

The European Commission has until February 25, 2027, to issue its final ruling on the transaction.

Photo: T-Online

While the opening of a Phase II investigation introduces delays to the integration timeline, it does not prejudge the ultimate outcome. Regulators retain the authority to clear the deal conditionally, potentially demanding remedies such as the divestment of specific retail locations.