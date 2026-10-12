Cyberattack targets Danfoss refrigeration systems in France

In a coordinated cyberattack on the night to Monday, hackers manipulated networked refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets across France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, forcing freezers into continuous high-temperature defrost cycles and destroying tonnes of fresh and frozen inventory.

The Bottom Line

Financial Exposure: Affected retail groups report damages that could reach the millions of euros, with major French chains confirming that commercial insurance policies do not cover losses stemming from such incidents.

Affected retail groups report damages that could reach the millions of euros, with major French chains confirming that commercial insurance policies do not cover losses stemming from such incidents. System Vulnerability: The intrusion targeted refrigeration software manufactured by the Danish firm Danfoss , exploiting vulnerabilities in the systems.

The intrusion targeted refrigeration software manufactured by the Danish firm , exploiting vulnerabilities in the systems. Regulatory Response: The Paris public prosecutor’s specialized cybercrime division and national cybersecurity authorities have opened formal criminal investigations into the network intrusions and resulting property fires.

Cross-Border Refrigeration Sabotage Hits West European Retailers

The overnight intrusion disrupted temperature controls in stores operated by the French retail group Les Mousquetaires, impacting prominent banner brands including Intermarché and Netto. According to reports, the breach extended beyond French borders, compromising supermarket chains across Belgium and the Netherlands. Dominique Schelcher, head of the group Coopérative U, characterized the incident on X as an unprecedented and unacceptable assault on retail infrastructure.

Additional reporting indicated that major retail footprints including Carrefour, E.Leclerc, and Monoprix also sustained disruptions as attackers targeted networked cooling units. In regions such as Haguenau in Alsace, an individual Intermarché location lost its entire inventory of deep-frozen goods, generating a loss of 50,000 euros. Staff arriving for early morning shifts reported intense heat banking from display cases, where cooling units had been overridden to maintain continuous defrost modes reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Software Exploits and Uninsured Balance Sheet Losses

Technical analyses reveal that the attack leveraged vulnerabilities in remote management hardware supplied by Danfoss. Security advisory firms had previously documented flaws permitting unauthorized access via alternative daily-rotation passwords. Attackers utilized these access vectors to bypass normal operational parameters, locking commercial refrigeration units into continuous thermal cycles.

Photo: Blick

For corporate balance sheets, the incident exposes severe insurance gaps. Intermarché representatives confirmed to media outlets that policies do not cover such incidents. While technical teams and refrigeration engineers mobilized to restore baseline temperatures, aggregate corporate losses are projected to scale into the seven-figure range as spoiled goods are cleared from supply chains.

Paris Cybercrime Prosecutors Launch Multijurisdictional Probe

The severity of the infrastructural disruption prompted immediate intervention by judicial authorities. The Paris public prosecutor’s cybercrime division assumed control of the criminal inquiry, noting that the thermal overloads triggered localized fires in several targeted stores. Investigators are working to map the digital footprint of the intrusion, correlate victimized retail assets, and identify the external threat actors responsible for the remote manipulation.