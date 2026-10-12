Indonesian Domestic Helper Arrested for Murder After 93-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Kai Tak

A 93-year-old woman in Kai Tak’s Tak Long Estate died following an assault by her Indonesian domestic worker, who subjected the elderly resident to over 20 attacks across a seven-minute span. The 52-year-old worker, who worked six and a half days a week with only a half-day off, was arrested on suspicion of murder after security footage exposed a half-month pattern of abuse.

Tragic Discovery in a 150-Square-Foot Public Housing Flat

The tragedy unfolded on the morning of October 11, 2026, inside a single-room public housing flat measuring roughly 150 square feet at Tak Long Estate’s Tak瑤 House. The victim, a 93-year-old woman surnamed Kwan, had lived alone since her husband passed away three decades ago, with the couple having no children. Due to her declining health following a stroke, her family hired the 52-year-old Indonesian worker in January 2023 to provide care.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on the morning of the incident, the domestic worker approached the building’s ground-floor security guard to report that Kwan was unresponsive. Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the unconscious woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m. While initial medical checks showed no immediately obvious external trauma and the apartment displayed no signs of a struggle or ransacking, subsequent forensic examinations revealed bruising on the victim’s chest and abdomen, a bruised lower jaw, and an abrasion on the left neck. The exact cause of death remains pending autopsy results.

CCTV Footage Uncovers Weeks of Intermittent Abuse

The investigation shifted when relatives reviewed the apartment’s internal closed-circuit television footage. According to disclosures by Acting Senior Superintendent Yuen King-hang of the Sau Mau Ping District, the recording captured the worker launching an assault between 8:03 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. on October 11. Over those seven minutes, the 52-year-old worker allegedly struck the bedridden woman’s head, neck, and face more than 20 times, stepped on her abdomen with her foot, and moved her body with extreme roughness.

Investigators examining the record discovered that the abuse was not an isolated incident. Police found evidence suggesting the worker had intermittently attacked the elderly woman over the preceding half-month. Because Kwan’s speech difficulties and mobility issues made it difficult for her to communicate with relatives—who typically visited once a month—the abuse went undetected until the family checked the security system. Following the collection of forensic evidence, officers from the Sau Mau Ping district crime squad arrested the worker for murder in the early hours of October 12.

Labor Realities and the Debate Over Rest Day Buyouts

The case has cast a spotlight on conditions faced by domestic caregivers. Reports noted that the arrested worker labored six and a half days a week, receiving only a flexible half-day off each week where she could choose her afternoon away from the flat. Lio Tsui-lan, chairwoman of the Hong Kong Employment Agencies Association, stated that while statutory regulations mandate one rest day every seven days, arrangements where employers pay financial compensation in lieu of a day off remain common practice.

Photo: 星島頭條

Lio explained that many newly arrived foreign domestic helpers willingly trade their days off for extra cash because they have not yet built a social network, dislike going out during oppressive summer heat, or wish to maximize earnings. Furthermore, families caring for high-need seniors often require continuous assistance. With the government raising the statutory minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to HK$5,220 per month effective October 3, 2026, industry representatives note that daily buyout rates often amount to little more than nominal compensation.

Calls for Comprehensive Elder Care Safeguards

In response to the tragedy, lawmakers have pressed for structural reforms to protect vulnerable seniors and support caregivers. Legislative Councillor Chan Hak-kan advocated for integrating emotional management and stress-recognition modules into the training and assessment of domestic workers, alongside expanding community care voucher quotas to ease the burden on individual households. Similarly, social welfare sector legislator Chan Man-yi urged authorities to establish a multi-layered defense system combining enhanced technological monitoring, stricter oversight by families, and comprehensive professional support networks to prevent future caregiver breakdowns.

Photo: Yahoo