Brazilian ADRs Trade Stable on Holiday as Markets Await US Inflation and Earnings

The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index opened trading up 0.09% at 27,592.60 points, while the EWZ exchange-traded fund gained 0.26% to $43.66 on Monday, October 12. Trading on the B3 in Brazil remained closed for the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday, leaving US-listed depositary receipts to track narrow ranges as Wall Street awaited upcoming corporate earnings and key inflation data.

Market Posture and Trading Metrics

The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR ticked up 0.09% to 27,592.60 points at 10:38 BRT.

The EWZ ETF rose 0.26% to trade at $43.66.

Trading desks across New York maintained defensive positions with US Treasury markets closed for Columbus Day.

Political Momentum on the B3 and Foreign Indexes

The modest movement in foreign receipts follows a strong advance on the domestic exchange. The Ibovespa hit new intraday and closing records the previous week. That market expansion was driven by updated polling for the presidential runoff showing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) leading Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

With domestic trading halted on Monday for the holiday, price discovery for Brazilian equities shifted entirely to overseas platforms. The restrained volatility in foreign receipts reflects a period of digestion following those local record highs.

Macroeconomic Catalysts and the Federal Reserve Outlook

US equities mirrored the quiet session in overseas ADRs as investors braced for a packed economic calendar. Major financial institutions including JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America are scheduled to release third-quarter earnings reports starting Tuesday. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday, 14, will provide vital inputs for upcoming monetary policy decisions.

CME FedWatch data shows an 81% probability that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at its October meeting. For December, however, market pricing points to an 88% probability of another rate increase, following the policy tightening enacted in mid-September.

Asset / Indicator Value Daily Change Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR 27,592.60 pts +0.09% EWZ ETF $43.66 +0.26% WTI Crude Oil Not specified +2.00%

Energy Markets Respond to Geopolitical Shifts

Energy commodities added a layer of direction to the session as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 2%, clawing back earlier overnight losses. The rebound followed announcements from US President Donald Trump regarding a purchase agreement for Russian diesel alongside reported understandings between Russia and Ukraine to pause strikes on energy infrastructure.

As the holiday session draws to a close, market participants remain positioned between domestic political adjustments in Brazil and upcoming US inflation prints that will set the terminal rate expectations for the final quarter of the year.