Dangote Refinery Extends IPO Application Period by Two Weeks

Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, has extended the initial public offering application period for his $20 billion Lagos refinery by two weeks to October 27. The $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion share sale aims to reach up to 10 million retail investors across the continent.

The Bottom Line

Capital Target: The offering seeks to raise between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion to help fund an expansion that targets 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

The offering seeks to raise between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion to help fund an expansion that targets 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029. Timeline Extension: The application window now closes on October 27, shifting from the original October 13 deadline approved by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

The application window now closes on October 27, shifting from the original October 13 deadline approved by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission. Regional Reach: Uganda has approved the promotion and distribution of the refinery’s securities to local investors, and global depositary receipts have been made available to investors in Kenya and Botswana.

Expanding Pan-African Access Beyond Nigeria

The initial public offering opened on September 14, under the leadership of Aliko Dangote. David Bird noted that the deadline adjustment will give prospective investors extra time to complete account-opening procedures, identity verification checks, and necessary regulatory steps.

Uganda’s Capital Markets Authority approved the promotion and distribution of the refinery securities to local investors, while Kenya and Botswana gained access via global depositary receipts.

The offering could value the sprawling industrial asset at close to $50 billion, positioning it as one of the most significant listings in African capital markets. However, the prospectus was not registered as a public offering outside Nigeria. This forces non-Nigerian investors to rely on local regulations or navigate a limited set of eligible online investment platforms.

Metric Original Target Expanded Scope / Projection Current Capacity 700,000 barrels per day Operational since early 2024 Target Capacity (2029) 1.4 million barrels per day Aimed at world’s largest refinery status IPO Proceeds $1.6 billion base Up to $2.1 billion with over-allotment Retail Target 10 million investors Spanning Nigeria, East Africa, and beyond

Funding the World’s Largest Refining Capacity Expansion

To fund a bold growth initiative designed to scale the facility’s daily throughput from 700,000 barrels to 1.4 million barrels by 2029, Dangote Industries initiated the equity offering. Company projections indicate that this growth will elevate the Nigerian asset to the status of the largest refinery globally by processing volume.

Photo: Ventureburn

Cutting down on fuel imports while transforming the nation into a net exporter of petroleum goods remains a core priority fulfilled by the refinery. Dangote is moving ahead with plans for a $16 billion refinery in Kenya, offering regional governments a 30% stake with payment structures spread over four years.

Richmond Bassey, chief executive of Nigerian financial technology platform Bamboo, described retail demand as a tsunami. In the week leading up to the IPO, Bassey’s platform experienced a 350% increase in newly created accounts, a pace that accelerated further once the offering officially went live.

Regulatory Friction and Unanswered Distribution Questions

Despite heavy retail enthusiasm, the extension underlines structural friction within the continent’s financial architecture. The contrast between Dangote’s continental aspirations and the inconsistent participation outside Nigerian borders demonstrates how fragmented financial markets continue creating obstacles for cross-border investments across Africa.

Photo: Reuters

Questions remain regarding how seamlessly retail participants across smaller African jurisdictions can complete compliance checks before the revised October 27 deadline. While fintech platforms like Bamboo have absorbed waves of domestic demand, participation corridors in secondary markets rely heavily on local regulatory approvals that vary significantly across national borders.

As the extended closing date approaches, market participants are watching to see if cross-border distribution channels can clear the administrative backlog in time to meet the over-allotment targets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.