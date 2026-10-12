Nicole Curtis Marks ‘Rehab Addict’ Anniversary With Emotional Statement

Former HGTV star Nicole Curtis marked the anniversary of her reality series Rehab Addict with an emotional social media statement, reflecting on sixteen years of television production and the personal costs of fame following the show’s cancellation.

The 50-year-old television personality shared a compilation video on Instagram to commemorate the milestone, highlighting footage from her time on screen. Accompanying throwback images, overlaid text declared that the anniversary proved difficult. Elaborating in her caption, Curtis noted the sixteen-year milestone since the series premiered on October 10, 2010, on the DIY Network before transitioning to HGTV in 2014.

The Fallout Over the Cancellation of Rehab Addict

The reflective post followed the removal of Rehab Addict from the network’s platforms in February 2026. The network dropped the series after a clip emerged of the television personality using a racial slur while filming the series in 2022. The audio recording, published by Radar, captured the television host saying a racial epithet on set in Lake Orion, Michigan. The release coincided with her return to HGTV with two episodes of Rehab Addict‘s ninth season airing on February 11.

Curtis subsequently addressed the incident during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show. She attributed the remark to a slip of the tongue, explaining to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious that she uses similar terms, ‘fart digger’ and ‘fart knocker’ – which led to the on-camera slip.

Legal Challenges and Municipal Disputes in Detroit

Beyond the professional fallout from the network cancellation, Curtis faced additional legal pressure regarding her historic preservation work. In July, the City of Detroit filed a civil nuisance abatement lawsuit against Curtis and her business entity, Detroit Renovations LLC.

The municipal legal action targeted a long-neglected residential property acquired by her company in 2021, which is not considered safe, according to the lawsuit. Curtis responded to the filing on Facebook, defending her preservation efforts as a personal passion rather than a standard job. She emphasized her desire to prioritize her role as a mother over her public television persona, stating her intention to focus on family legacy rather than celebrity status.

Reflections on Personal Costs and Industry Backlash

In her anniversary statement, Curtis detailed the personal tolls exacted by building a successful television franchise. She described a career path that generated global recognition and financial stability alongside a list of enemies.

Curtis reported experiencing lawsuits, blackmail, extortion, and betrayals by trusted associates and loved ones throughout her tenure in media. Characterizing the emotional impact as a specific type of grief, she maintained that the adversity ultimately served to rebuild her resilience. She concluded her statement by affirming her commitment to continuing her preservation work and private life away from the television spotlight.

References

Radar: Initial publication of the 2022 archival audio footage during filming.

The Breakfast Club: Broadcast interview featuring statements regarding production remarks.

City of Detroit: Civil nuisance abatement lawsuit filings regarding Detroit Renovations LLC properties.