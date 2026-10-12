Marimo Ragawa’s Vampire de Compagnie Manga Coming to France

French publisher Akata has announced the upcoming digital serialization of Vampire de compagnie, a manga adaptation of Narise Konohara’s novel by Marimo Ragawa, with the first chapter scheduled for release on October 28, 2026.

The Bottom Line on the Akata Digital Release

Release Date: The first chapter debuts digitally via e-booksellers on October 28, 2026, priced at 0.99€.

The first chapter debuts digitally via e-booksellers on October 28, 2026, priced at 0.99€. Creative Team: Illustrated by Marimo Ragawa, adapted from Narise Konohara’s novels, translated by Anaïs Fourny, formatted by Adween, and featuring a logo by Tom “spAde” Bertrand.

Illustrated by Marimo Ragawa, adapted from Narise Konohara’s novels, translated by Anaïs Fourny, formatted by Adween, and featuring a logo by Tom “spAde” Bertrand. Format & Origin: Originally serialized in Hakusensha’s Melody magazine under the title Kyûketsuki to Yukai na Nakama-tachi, the nine-volume series will launch digitally before receiving a physical print release.

The Premise of Albert and Akira in Tokyo

The story follows Albert, an American vampire leading a monotonous existence of endless nights and daytime hours spent as a bat. An improbable accident changes everything when he is accidentally frozen in a Nebraska meat-processing plant and wakes up naked in Tokyo, unable to speak the language. Avoiding the police and hiding his true nature proves difficult until he crosses paths with Akira, a mysterious young man whose blood emits an unusually enticing scent.

Akata highlights that the series blends comedy, fantasy, and romance to revisit the vampire myth with humor and tenderness. The developing relationship between the clumsy vampire and his enigmatic host forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Literary and Artistic Lineage Behind the Manga

The collaboration brings together two prominent figures in Japanese publishing. As detailed by Akata, Narise Konohara is recognized as one of the most famous and influential novelists in the Boys’ Love genre, with previous works published in France such as Castle Mango (Taifu Comics). Marimo Ragawa is an established manga creator well-known to French readers for New York, New York (Panini), a series that marked a generation of readers by its realistic approach to the New York gay community.

In Japan, the source material is published in Hakusensha’s Melody magazine, a publication that also houses titles like Le Pavillon des Hommes, Kageki Shojo!, and The Top Secret.

Publication Detail Specification Original Japanese Title Kyûketsuki to Yukai na Nakama-tachi Japanese Magazine Melody (Hakusensha) French Publisher Akata First Digital Chapter Release October 28, 2026 (0.99€) French Translation Anaïs Fourny

Production Details and Future Print Plans

While the initial rollout will be digital chapter-by-chapter through e-book retailers starting late October, Akata has confirmed that a physical print edition will follow at a later date. Pre-orders for the digital chapters are currently open.

Photo: cultinfos.com

The localization team includes translator Anaïs Fourny, layout designer Adween, and logo artist Tom “spAde” Bertrand.