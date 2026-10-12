Keidean Coleman requests trade to Essendon from Brisbane Lions

Brisbane Lions defender Keidean Coleman has officially requested a trade to the Essendon Bombers following a meeting with new coach Mark McVeigh, as reported by AFL.com.au. The Bombers have tabled pick 27 for the contracted 26-year-old, while the Lions are holding out for pick 17.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Brisbane List Management: The Lions view Coleman as a ready-to-go successor to veteran Dayne Zorko, making draft compensation pivotal for their list demographic.

The Lions view Coleman as a ready-to-go successor to veteran Dayne Zorko, making draft compensation pivotal for their list demographic. Contract Dynamics: Coleman’s front-ended contract for next year complicates valuation, putting pressure on list managers ahead of the impending trade deadline.

The Trade Impasse and Draft Capital Standoff

Negotiations between Brisbane and Essendon have stalled over the exact valuation of a player who has managed just 15 games in three years following a major knee reconstruction. Essendon holds selections 17, 21, and 27 in the upcoming national draft. While the Bombers initially lodged pick 27, Brisbane insists on extracting a pick ahead of their current primary selection at number 20, nominating pick 17 as the threshold for a deal.

Essendon’s internal metrics value pick 21 as too steep an investment for a player returning from a severe structural knee injury, though the Lions maintain that even pick 21 fails to meet their valuation. Complicating matters further, Coleman’s contract is front-ended, meaning his salary for the upcoming season is comparatively low. AFL.com.au noted that Coleman also weighed interest from Collingwood, Richmond, and the Western Bulldogs after meeting with McVeigh.

Club Proposed Assets Target Asset / Player Essendon Bombers Pick 27 (Initial), Pick 21 (Available) Keidean Coleman (Brisbane Lions) Brisbane Lions Pick 17 (Demanded) Releasing Keidean Coleman Carlton Blues Picks 25, 26 (Offered) Lachie Whitfield (GWS Giants) GWS Giants Pick 28, Future Second (Offered) Future First (Tied to Sydney) + Pick 25

Parallel Standoffs Shape the Deadline Period

The stalemate over Coleman mirrors broader positional gridlocks across the league. Carlton and the GWS Giants remain at an impasse regarding running defender Lachie Whitfield. GWS rejected Carlton’s offer of a future first-round selection tied to Sydney paired with pick 25, instead demanding a package centred around a late first-round draft choice to cover an upcoming academy bid for Ethan Matthews.

Photo: afl.com.au

Meanwhile, discussions regarding Melbourne defender Trent Rivers and West Coast have progressed slowly. Rivers remains contracted for another season before reaching free agency, with the Eagles’ pick 23 serving as the likely centerpiece for any multi-player movement involving Jack Viney. As list managers navigate the closing window, deadline-day pressure mounts across multiple club headquarters.

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