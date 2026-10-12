Moderna Korea begins COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups

Moderna Korea announced that vaccinations with its updated COVID-19 vaccine have begun sequentially for high-risk groups including adults aged 65 and older, in line with the government’s vaccination schedule. The nationwide rollout marks a shift as the immunization program transitions from a temporary measure to a national vaccination schedule.

Transition to National Immunization Schedule and Vaccine Delivery

This season marks the formal transition of the COVID-19 immunization program from a temporary preventive measure to a statutory national immunization schedule, as announced by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). While the classification shifts the vaccine into the legal public health framework, officials clarified that the designation does not enforce mandatory compliance for eligible individuals. The updated Spikevax formulation arrives in prefilled syringes. This mechanism eliminates the need for manual dilution or volume preparation at the clinical site, streamlining administration for medical staff while supporting consistent dosing accuracy across regional healthcare facilities.

Co-Administration Protocols for High-Risk Populations

Public health authorities are actively recommending that adults aged 65 and older receive both the influenza vaccine and the updated COVID-19 booster during a single visit to a medical institution. Clinical evaluations assessing the co-administration of both vaccines in older populations demonstrate robust immune response alongside an acceptable safety profile. Seojung Hwan, director of Seoul Bon Internal Medicine, emphasized the clinical urgency for high-risk demographics. “It is important for older adults, who are at a relatively high risk of progressing to severe illness upon COVID-19 infection, to receive timely vaccinations,” Seojung noted.

Safety, Efficacy, and Clinical Data

Metric Clinical Outcome Hospitalization Reduction 44.8% prevention rate Severe Disease Mitigation 42.6% reduction in severe progression Administration Type Prefilled syringe (no dilution required) Target Demographic Adults aged 65 and older, high-risk groups

Data from the KDCA’s evaluation of the 2024-2025 vaccination season underline the clinical necessity of these measures. Real-world effectiveness assessments confirmed that the vaccine prevents hospitalizations by 44.8% and reduces severe disease progression by 42.6%. Moderna’s Spikevax platform maintains an extensive safety database across diverse age groups.

References

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) – Seasonal Immunization Guidelines and Vaccine Effectiveness Data

Moderna Korea – Spikevax Prefilled Syringe Product Documentation and Clinical Trial Safety Profiles