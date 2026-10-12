Readers explore historical food shortages and longevity in letters

In letters published in October on theguardian.com, readers explored the unexpected longevity of populations shaped by historical food shortages, contrasting wartime experiences with modern culinary waste and excess.

Wartime Scarcity and Lifelong Habits

Roger Wilkinson, born in 1944 and writing from Leasgill, Cumbria, responded to an October 6 report detailing that the average family discards 156 meals a year while British children face hunger, alongside a separate October 7 retrospective examining the generation raised on sugar rations.

Wilkinson noted that war babies retain lifelong habits of scraping bowls clean and discarding food only when mold is advanced. He added that subsequent guidance suggests this generation will likely live longer due to their parsimonious cheeseparing.

A 98-Year-Old Survivor of the Rotterdam Hunger Winter

Expanding on the theme of wartime scarcity, Helen Keats of Brighstone, Isle of Wight, shared the case of her 98-year-old aunt. The aunt survived the German occupation and “hunger winter” in Rotterdam alongside family members.

Keats reported that her aunt remains remarkably healthy, lives independently, manages her own shopping and cooking, and cycled to a local care home to help out until she was 80.

Extreme Dietary Origins and Medical Science

According to Keats, her aunt has avoided potatoes entirely since the liberation because the Dutch were forced to eat raw potato skin (there was no fuel for cooking) during the occupation.

The 98-year-old has left her body to medical science to help researchers understand how an individual who now lives on peanut butter and chocolate has lived so long.

Decades of Butter Consumption and Culinary Abundance

In a separate contribution responding to an October 6 feature titled “The butter boom – how the world fell back in love with the glorious golden spread,” Jane Robbins of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, outlined a lifetime of culinary indulgence.

Robbins, aged 78, stated that she has maintained a freezer stocked with salted, unsalted, European, and American butters for all her life, regularly transporting butter back from Europe in her luggage since the 1970s.

Generational Contrasts in Fat Consumption

Robbins described keeping an imported French or Irish salted butter on her kitchen counter for daily use on bread and pastry, noting that margarine was forbidden in her childhood home.

Her accounts contrast sharply with the austere dietary conditions described by wartime survivors, highlighting wide generational and regional variations in fat consumption and food availability.