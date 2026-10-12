GDR RESHAPE Launches YouTube Channel with ‘One Health’ Video

On October 12, 2026, the Research Network for the Study of Human Health through Evolutionary and Historical Approaches (GDR RESHAPE) launched a dedicated YouTube channel to make its interdisciplinary research accessible to a broader audience, cee-m.fr reported. Co-led by CNRS researcher Arnaud Tognetti at the Center for Environmental Economics in Montpellier (CEE-M), the network aims to bridge gaps between academic fields through thematic videos, conferences, and direct researcher presentations.

The One Health Framework and Global Environmental Dynamics

The network’s inaugural video puts the spotlight on the “One Health” framework. This approach evaluates human health, environmental conditions, and living dynamics as an interconnected system. By crossing the perspectives of anthropology, ecology, epidemiology, and the human and social sciences, the network maps out how global changes feed directly into human vulnerability.

Medical and biological paradigms often dominate health discussions. However, RESHAPE emphasizes that individual behaviors, collective conditions, social interactions, and socio-economic inequalities shape outcomes just as much. Degradation of the natural environment—including pollution, climate disruption, and ecosystem loss—triggers cascading economic fallout such as rising healthcare expenditures and lost productivity driven by chronic illness and stress.

Building Interdisciplinary Dialogue Through Digital Outreach

Creating the YouTube channel marks a deliberate shift from closed academic silos to public digital engagement. The GDR RESHAPE bureau worked alongside Arnaud Tognetti to produce the first segment, establishing a format meant to unpack complex interactions between societal organization and ecological stress. The platform intends to host ongoing discussions that link public health metrics directly to environmental economics and evolutionary history.

Audience members and researchers looking to examine the initial video can access the content directly via the RESHAPE YouTube channel release. Further institutional documentation and network updates remain available through the official GDR RESHAPE portal.