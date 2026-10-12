Home » Technology » Save $120 on AirPods Max 2 and Get AirPods Pro 3 for $199

By Sophie Lin

As the fall Prime Day shopping events wind down in October 2026, Amazon has maintained significant price cuts on Apple’s audio lineup, offering the AirPods Pro 3 for $199 alongside a $120 discount on the 2026 AirPods Max 2.

Post-Prime Day Price Adjustments on Hardware

Last week’s Prime Big Deal Days introduced aggressive markdowns across Apple’s ecosystem, but many of those temporary tags have begun to expire. However, specific high-end audio gear continues to trade below standard retail prices.

AirPods Pro 3 Holds Near Record Lows

The AirPods Pro 3 are currently listed at $199 on Amazon. That price represents a $50 deduction from the standard retail list, landing just $20 above the lowest price tracked during the early October festivities.

For shoppers unwilling to wait through the upcoming Black Friday deal cycles, the current inventory sits at a notable discount. There is a chance they drop back into that $179 range as we approach the major Black Friday deal season, but availability at the $199 mark remains active for now.

AirPods Max 2 Discount Stays Steady at $120 Off

Alongside the in-ear models, the 2026 AirPods Max 2 remain discounted at the exact level tracked throughout the recent fall Prime Day event. The transaction reduces the regular $549 list price by $120, bringing the over-ear headphones down to under $450.

Broader Apple Ecosystem Markdowns

This price point marks one of only a few chances to score them at under $450 since release earlier this year.

These audio discounts are currently running alongside separate hardware promotions across Apple’s catalog. Buyers can find temporary price cuts reaching up to $150 off the new M6 Mac mini models, alongside a substantial $600 price reduction on this M5 Pro MacBook Pro.