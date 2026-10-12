91 Super Q Stores Certified as Safe Commerce in Querétaro

Ninety-one Super Q convenience store branches in Querétaro have received the “Comercio Seguro” (Secure Commerce) certification, representing 73 percent of the chain’s local footprint. According to queretaro.quadratin.com.mx, the Municipal Secretariat of Public Security formalized the agreement to enhance crime prevention through technology and community coordination.

The Bottom Line

Coverage Progress: Ninety-one branches have secured the distinction during August, hitting the 73 percent milestone for the municipality.

Ninety-one branches have secured the distinction during August, hitting the 73 percent milestone for the municipality. Timeline Target: The remaining balance of Super Q locations in the municipality is scheduled to receive certification during the final quarter of 2026.

The remaining balance of Super Q locations in the municipality is scheduled to receive certification during the final quarter of 2026. Operational Protocols: Staff and owners completed training focused on the 9-1-1 emergency system, neighborhood communication, and municipal coordination networks.

Security Certification Rollout Across Querétaro Branches

The municipal security agency, known as SSPMQ, advanced its prevention strategy by formalizing a direct collaboration agreement with the convenience store chain. As reported by queretaro.quadratin.com.mx, the Dirección de Prevención Social spearheaded the initiative to integrate these retail locations into local security infrastructure. The framework relies on technological tools, structured information sharing, and rapid response protocols designed to mitigate commercial risk across the municipality’s seven delegations.

Complementary reporting from vozytestimonio.com notes that the formalization was tied to official communication 943/2026 issued on October 9. Municipal Secretary of Public Security Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz personally participated in delivery events alongside corporate executives and departmental personnel. Both sources confirm that the ongoing rollout aims to capture the remaining quarter of Super Q outlets before the close of 2026.

Photo: vozytestimonio.com

Integration Into Municipal Citizen Networks

Beyond physical security hardware, the certification mandate requires active participation in community-level organization. Store owners and frontline employees completed mandatory training modules covering emergency line protocols and community management strategies. vozytestimonio.com specified that these workers were incorporated directly into local Citizen Networks, bridging the gap between private merchants, local residents, and municipal authorities.

Metric / Milestone Reported Status Target Timeline Certified Super Q Branches 91 locations (73%) Completed in August 2026 Remaining Municipal Footprint 27% of local stores Final quarter of 2026 Official Communication Ref. Comunicado 943/2026 Issued October 9, 2026

While the certification formally credits the implementation of these preventive measures, vozytestimonio.com noted an important distinction regarding its scope. The municipal documentation contains no evaluation metrics concerning a reduction in property crimes, nor does it establish any formal guarantee of zero future incidents across the certified outlets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.