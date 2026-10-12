Giancarlo Giorgetti warns EU against rejecting Italy budget flexibility

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti declared during a parliamentary hearing on the Dpfp that European authorities would be making a significant mistake if they reject Italy’s bid to deploy the Nec financial flexibility framework to support families hit by economic shocks.

The remarks place direct pressure on Brussels as Rome maneuvers to finalize its upcoming budget package. Giorgetti emphasized that public finance sustainability is merely a tool rather than an end in itself, warning that lawmakers frequently underestimate the volatility of current economic forecasting.

The Battle Over European Flexibility and Household Support

Giorgetti used his parliamentary appearance to address the ongoing debate surrounding European fiscal rules, specifically targeting how the Nec might be applied. The minister argued that utilizing these mechanisms purely for industrial transition while ignoring citizens caught in financial turbulence represents a flawed approach to governance.

“If in Europe they say no, no problem, let families endure it, well, in my opinion, that is a wrong choice,” Giorgetti told the parliamentary audience, framing the standoff around the stark reality of ordinary households weathering ongoing inflationary pressures.

The push for fiscal latitude coincides with high-level diplomatic choreography. Prime Minister Meloni recently joined the German chancellor Merz and the Belgian prime minister De Wever in dispatching a joint letter to European Council President Costa in which a fast-track lane was requested to accelerate investments across high-priority sectors, led by energy.

Defending Public Credibility Amid Economic Headwinds

Addressing critics of the administration’s fiscal trajectory, Giorgetti defended the government’s record over the past 4 years, pointing to hard-won credibility as the primary shield against international financial turbulence. He noted that maintaining budget discipline is essential precisely because it preserves the state’s capacity to intervene when crises strike.

Despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop characterized by sluggish continental growth, Giorgetti defended Italy’s economic performance as resilient. Pointing to a 1% growth rate while the broader European economy struggles, the minister characterized the expansion as “a half-miracle” given the turbulent international climate.

On the domestic front, Giorgetti confirmed that the hyper-amortization scheme will not only be prorogued but further reinforced. Calling it the most potent tool for driving private capital expenditure after the phase-out of the Transizione 4.0-5.0 experience, the minister indicated the measure remains central to Rome’s industrial strategy.

Timeline Pressures on the Budget Law

Uncertainty surrounding European negotiations threatens to push back the government’s internal deadlines for the upcoming Budget Law. When pressed on whether the legislation would reach Parliament by the targeted October 20 date, Giorgetti admitted that the unresolved status of the Nec flexibility talks could force delays in the Council of Ministers.

“I would like to present a budget law with defined outlines; if I do not know where to move, it is a bit more complicated,” Giorgetti stated, noting that discussions with the European Commission remain active ahead of an upcoming European Council summit where continental leaders are expected to weigh in.

Addressing questions regarding potential contributions from banks and energy companies, the minister reiterated that “All those who will have the opportunity to contribute at this moment, will contribute,” Giorgetti said, confirming that the administration intends to seek contributions to balance the ledger.