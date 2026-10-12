Kharkiv Strikes Cause Residential Damage and Injuries Across Districts

The attacks resulted in structural collapses, fires, and numerous injuries, prompting emergency search and rescue operations across the city.

Drone Strikes and Residential Damage in Kyivsky District

The morning wave of strikes hit the Kyivsky district on Monday, as local authorities reported multiple drone impacts on residential blocks and infrastructure. Emergency services responded to a high-rise building where upper-floor apartments suffered significant destruction and a fire broke out.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Regional State Administration head Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that the morning assault involved multiple waves. In one of the targeted apartment buildings, apartments between the seventh and ninth floors were destroyed. State Emergency Service personnel, bomb disposal experts, psychologists, and National Police officers deployed to the scenes alongside medical workers and municipal volunteers.

Among the injured from the morning strikes were a 71-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old girl, alongside other residents suffering from shrapnel wounds and acute stress reactions, including a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Evening Munition Strikes and Structural Collapse in Kholodnohirsky District

As night fell, the strikes shifted focus.

Concurrently, an impact in the Shevchenkivsky district struck a residential five-story building near dense housing, igniting a bank premises on the ground floor and nearby vehicles.

Casualties and Emergency Response Across the Region

Medical and rescue teams coordinated across multiple impacted locations in Kharkiv and the surrounding region following the day’s bombardments. Regional officials confirmed that injuries across the day’s incidents reached over twenty people, ranging from shrapnel wounds and burns to acute stress reactions, with several individuals hospitalized in serious condition.

In addition to urban residential areas, the overnight and morning assaults targeted regional infrastructure. Naftogaz gas-producing infrastructure in the Kharkiv region was hit by a jet drone, causing a fire and damaging critical equipment. Acting Chairman of the Board Serhii Fedorenko stated that workers were doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences and prevent risks to the stable operation of the energy system, noting that employees had sheltered safely and no casualties occurred at that site.

Photo: DW.com

District / Location Reported Impact Casualties and Response Status Kyivsky District Multiple drone impacts on two high-rise apartment blocks and a sports facility At least 19 injured, including two children; fire suppression and rescue ongoing Kholodnohirsky District Munition strikes on a five-story residential building and private homes Seven injured, including two in critical condition; entire entrance collapsed Kharkiv Region Infrastructure Strike on Naftogaz gas-producing infrastructure Critical equipment damaged, fire contained; staff sheltered safely with no injuries reported