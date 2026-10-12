No Man s Sky Coming To iPhone And iPad After Decade Of Updates

Hello Games is bringing its sprawling space exploration title No Man’s Sky to iPhone and iPad on October 28, packing a decade of updates into an app size under 5GB as part of the App Store’s Indie Games Week celebration.

Ten Years of Updates Squeezed Into a Mobile App

A decade after its famously rocky debut, No Man’s Sky is making the jump to mobile. Studio founder Sean Murray noted that the port started as an internal challenge that seemed nearly impossible, comparable in ambition to the team’s previous efforts bringing the game to Nintendo Switch and virtual reality headsets. Rather than a stripped-down version, the iOS release includes more than forty major updates rolled out over the past ten years, including the gigantic Voyagers expansion and September’s Cosmos update, which added space station management and overhauled space exploration.

Because the universe is generated at run-time by the device itself rather than pulling from massive pre-stored asset folders, the entire download clocks in at under 5GB. Pre-orders opened on October 12, 2026, during App Store Indie Games Week, with the official launch set for October 28. Apple’s U.S. storefront initially displayed an expected date of October 29, but official studio announcements confirm the 28th. The app will be free to try at launch, with the full purchase price set at $19.99.

Hardware Requirements, Controls, and Omitted Features

Unlike many demanding PC and console titles that require only the newest hardware, No Man’s Sky is playable on the iPhone 11 and 3rd generation iPad Air and above. Hello Games put significant effort into battery life and thermal performance to support extended play sessions. The game features rebuilt touch controls designed to make inventory management and sandbox survival intuitive, alongside support for physical controllers, TV casting, and mouse-and-keyboard input on the iPad.

Photo: Arstechnica

The mobile port does carry certain limitations at launch, mirroring the rollout strategy used for the original Nintendo Switch version. Multiplayer is absent from the initial iOS release, and planetary settlements are restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and above. Murray explained that the studio intends to evaluate player feedback and engagement numbers before deciding how to expand mobile support moving forward, comparing the approach to how the Switch library eventually grew into expanded versions on newer hardware.

“On Switch we have listened to players and built from there, including with a much expanded version on Switch 2. Based on feedback and player numbers we will support iOS in a similar way.” Sean Murray, founder of Hello Games

App Store Indie Games Week Spotlights Seven Titles

No Man’s Sky anchors a broader curation effort on the App Store. Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide, emphasized that the initiative celebrates independent teams taking creative risks. While six of the featured titles rolled out immediately on October 12, No Man’s Sky remains available for pre-order ahead of its late October release.

Photo: Apple

Sifu: Sloclap’s action brawler features a martial arts student on a path of revenge, adapting its fast-paced combat with custom touch controls and a reworked camera system.

Sloclap’s action brawler features a martial arts student on a path of revenge, adapting its fast-paced combat with custom touch controls and a reworked camera system. Little Kitty, Big City: An open-world adventure where players guide a feline through an urban metropolis.

An open-world adventure where players guide a feline through an urban metropolis. 9 Kings: A strategic kingdom builder centered on assembling card armies to defeat rivals.

A strategic kingdom builder centered on assembling card armies to defeat rivals. Dome Keeper: A roguelite mining simulator focused on defending against alien monsters.

A roguelite mining simulator focused on defending against alien monsters. Yes, Your Grace 2: Snowfall: A management game requiring players to handle petitions, laws, and taxes for a crumbling empire.

With the mobile edition joining a roster that already spans PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and virtual reality, Hello Games continues to push its procedurally generated universe onto nearly every modern gaming platform.