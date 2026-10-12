Digger on course for $245m loss after box office collapse

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s climate satire Digger is heading toward a financial loss of around $245 million following a box office collapse, grossing $35.3 million globally after two weekends in theaters as production and marketing costs climb toward $350 million.

The ambitious eco-fable starring Tom Cruise as an oil tycoon has triggered fierce debate across Hollywood following its September 22, 2026, premiere in London and subsequent October 2 U.S. theatrical release. While industry analysts chart the film’s catastrophic drop in ticket sales, critics and filmmakers remain radically divided over its artistic merits, production budget, and provocative narrative structure.

Box Office Collapse and Projected Losses

Ticket sales for the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures release plunged 60% in their second weekend in North America, pulling in an estimated $3.2m compared to an opening weekend figure of $8 million. That brings the domestic gross to $14.4 million, accompanied by $20.9 million from international territories, for a worldwide total of $35.3 million. Variety projects a final global box office return of just $50 million.

Production costs for the ambitious eco-fable starring Tom Cruise are estimated between $160 million and $180 million, well above the original budget of $125m. An additional $100 million was spent on marketing, alongside $15 million initially earmarked for awards-season promotion.

A $245 million loss places the film alongside historic box office bombs such as The Marvels, John Carter, Cutthroat Island, and The Lone Ranger. The downturn marks a stark pivot for Cruise.

Audience Reception and Studio Leadership Strains

The film opened to a C+ CinemaScore. The film arrives during a transitional period for Warner Bros. as it prepares for its takeover by David Ellison’s Skydance. While 2025 proved highly successful for the studio with releases like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners and F1, 2026 has brought severe box office challenges. Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning, a sequel to The Social Network starring Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen, took an estimated $5.5m at the North American box office and $9m globally.

Photo: Deadline

Defenders Rally Behind an Uncompromising Vision

Critics remain sharply divided. While some dismiss the narrative as a heavy-handed and pretentious climate allegory reminiscent of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s earlier high-concept works like Birdman and The Revenant, supporters highlight its formal daring, complex structure, and Cruise’s physical transformation. In the film, Cruise portrays Digger Rockwell, a paunchy, tough-talking Texas oil tycoon with a 10-gallon hat and a derrick-sized ego who ignores scientific warnings from climate scientists about an Arctic methane leak that threatens to break off a chunk of Greenland the size of Maryland and send a devastating tidal wave toward Norway.

Photo: Yahoo

Metric Estimate Production Budget $160M–$180M Marketing Spend $100M Global Gross (to date) $35.3M Break-Even Point $300M–$350M Projected Net Loss $150M–$245M

As industry researchers study the factors behind the film’s historic theatrical stumble, the debate over its artistic legacy underscores the risks of high-concept auteur cinema in the modern marketplace.