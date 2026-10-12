Veronika Kánská marks 60th birthday as a librarian

Veronika Kánská, remembered by millions of television viewers as the rebellious Blažena Škopková in Zdeněk Troška’s comedy trilogy Slunce, seno, celebrates her 60th birthday on Monday, October 12. Today, she works quietly as a librarian, maintains a distant relationship with her defining role, and largely avoids public attention.

The Bottom Line

Veronika Kánská marks her 60th birthday on Monday, October 12, working far from the spotlight as a librarian.

She gained widespread fame at just 16 years old after director Zdeněk Troška cast her in the comedy Slunce, seno, jahody.

Reports outline her strained memories of co-star Helena Růžičková alongside warm accounts of her family life.

From Accidental Casting to Cult Cinema Stardom

Kánská’s path to the screen began almost by chance. As a teenager, she auditioned for the film Bota jménem Melichar. While she did not secure that part, she caught the attention of director Zdeněk Troška, who remembered her when casting his upcoming village comedy, Slunce, seno, jahody. Production on the first installment began in 1983, when Kánská was only 16 years old. She spent her summer vacations on set, later residing at a dormitory in Písek during the filming of the second installment in 1988.

The ensuing fame carried significant burdens for the young actress. Although the trilogy cemented her place in Czech cinematic history, Kánská struggled with the public constantly identifying her with her fictional persona and her on-screen partner Venca. Over the years, she transitioned away from acting entirely, eventually finding stability working as a librarian.

Strained Memories Behind the Scenes

While audiences frequently revisit the humorous antics of Hoštice, Kánská has spoken candidly about less-than-pleasant dynamics on set. She has shared accounts regarding her late co-star Helena Růžičková, who portrayed her formidable mother, Škopková. Kánská revealed that their off-screen relationship was far from ideal, characterizing Růžičková as occasionally harsh toward younger cast members. She recalled a particularly intense physical moment during filming where a scripted slap sent her directly into a mixing bowl, requiring her to cool an inflamed cheek.

In contrast to those tensions, Kánská shared lighter recollections during an appearance on her son-in-law Richard Chlad’s show, Richardovy 80′. She described youthful pranks during production, including visiting the swimming pool in Volyně with friends and sunbathing topless to provoke reactions—behavior she now looks back on with amusement. Notably, Kánská maintained a strict boundary at home, forbidding her own children from watching the films until they reached adulthood.

Family Life and Modern Perspectives

Away from the scrutiny of the entertainment industry, Kánská maintains a close bond with her family, particularly her son-in-law, businessman Richard Chlad, who is married to her daughter Anna-Marie. Chlad posted a glowing public tribute to celebrate her milestone birthday, praising her character and expressing gratitude for welcoming him into the family. As Kánská reaches her sixtieth year, her life reflects a conscious choice to leave the enduring shadow of Blažena behind in favor of a private, peaceful routine.

Photo: rejpak.cz