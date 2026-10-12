Meta Platforms introduced its advanced artificial intelligence models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, designed to close the competitive gap with industry leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic, following which Meta stock rose by approximately 4% during afternoon trading in U.S. markets. The models feature advanced capabilities in autonomous agent management, coding, and specialized real-world tasks across law, finance, and healthcare.

Meta’s Strategy for Autonomous AI Monetization

Market Catalyst: Meta (NASDAQ: META) shares gained nearly 4% in post-noon trading following the unveiling of the Muse Wonder family on Monday.

shares gained nearly 4% in post-noon trading following the unveiling of the Muse Wonder family on Monday. Pricing Structure: Access to the consumer agent Muse using the new models requires monthly subscription plans priced at $20 or $100, as %D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B5%D8%B7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B9%D9%8ات%C2%ABmuse-wonder%C2%BB noted.

Access to the consumer agent Muse using the new models requires monthly subscription plans priced at $20 or $100, as %D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B5%D8%B7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B9%D9%8ات%C2%ABmuse-wonder%C2%BB noted. Infrastructure Test: The models were trained inside the company’s gigawatt-scale Prometheus data center, putting heavy capital expenditure to the test.

Infrastructure Scale and Autonomous Capabilities

Alexander Wang, head of superintelligence labs at Meta, stated that the models formerly carried the codename Watermelon, describing them as true cutting-edge systems that equal or outperform competing products. صحيفة اخبارنا reported that the models were trained within the company’s massive Prometheus data center, which operates at a gigawatt-scale capacity. This infrastructure test aims to validate the immense capital spending directed toward artificial intelligence research and development.

The models incorporate two core features designed to handle complex workflows without constant user intervention. The first is Active Memory, which allows the system to retain user context across conversations lasting weeks or months. The second is Active Focus, which keeps the autonomous agent directed toward its objectives while automatically handling programming and operational obstacles.

Model Variant Target User Base Pricing / Access Method Muse Wonder Consumers & Developers $20 / $100 monthly plans; API access Muse Wonder Full Software Engineers $50 / $200 monthly plans via Muse Code

Commercialization Models and Competitive Positioning

%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B5%D8%B7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B9%D9%8ات%C2%ABmuse-wonder%C2%BB detailed that the commercial rollout moves beyond Meta‘s traditional online advertising revenue streams by establishing direct software subscription tiers. The consumer assistant application Muse climbed to the top of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s App Store following its launch, prompting tiered pricing strategies.

Photo: شبكة مصدر الاخبارية

For enterprise developers utilizing the Meta Model API, pricing scales higher due to the model size, though executives maintain that costs will remain below competing offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic. Meanwhile, the heavy-duty Muse Wonder Full model is restricted to software engineers subscribing to the Muse Code tool at $50 or $200 monthly tiers.

Data Privacy Concerns and Security Protocols

As autonomous agents gain deeper access to personal messages and workflows, user privacy has emerged as a central market concern. Meta leadership addressed user complaints regarding unauthorized data access by noting that consumers occasionally grant permissions in earlier chat prompts and subsequently forget. The company is actively working to clarify these permission boundaries to secure long-term consumer trust.

Photo: صحيفة اخبارنا

On the technical side, the models include built-in safeguards designed to prevent unauthorized sharing of private data and defend against cyberattacks. Whether these safety protocols and monetization models will sustain long-term revenue growth against entrenched competitors remains an open question for market analysts.

AI Restructuring and Future Superintelligence Standards

Meta began an overhaul of its artificial intelligence efforts 14 months ago, moving from rebuilding technical foundations to developing more advanced models built on work from the Muse Spark project. The company evaluates and releases its cutting-edge models under the Meta Superintelligence Scaling Framework and will publish safety evaluations soon.