RJ Mitte Dead: Breaking Bad Star Dies at 34

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. on the AMC series Breaking Bad and for his work as a disability rights advocate, died on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas, according to statements from his representatives and local officials.

The Bottom Line

RJ Mitte, who portrayed Walter White Jr. across 56 episodes of Breaking Bad, died on Monday at age 34 in Brownsville, Texas.

Brownsville Justice of the Peace Judge Cyndi Hinojosa declared him dead at 1:32 p.m., while law enforcement confirmed an ongoing investigation.

Co-stars including Dean Norris and Marlee Matlin shared tributes honoring his acting career and disability advocacy.

The Life and Career of RJ Mitte on Breaking Bad

Born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1992, Mitte moved to Los Angeles in 2006 to pursue an acting career. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old, a condition he shared with the character that would become his breakout role.

Photo: NBC News

Raised in Mississippi by adoptive parents, Mitte found out he was adopted when he was eight years old. My step-brother told me, he said in a 2016 interview. But I didn’t really care. Later, he moved to Los Angeles when he was 12 or 13 years old. I started acting to meet kids my own age, he noted.

It really felt real playing this character and getting into the groove with this character, Mitte said during the appearance, which came just days before his death.

You accept the risks and you accept these will be the parts you play. But it’s all about how you play those parts – you have to show the inner strength that people have.

In a 2021 interview with Big Issue, Mitte noted that critical acclaim and media reception helped sustain the show during its early years before broader viewership caught up in later seasons.

Investigation and Official Statements From Texas

Representatives for the actor announced his death in a public statement, describing him as a beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate. It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte, his representatives shared. Brownsville Justice of the Peace Judge Cyndi Hinojosa stated that she declared Mitte dead at 1:32 p.m. on Monday.

Photo: IndieWire

While representatives did not disclose a cause of death in their initial statements, law enforcement officials confirmed that an investigation remained ongoing. Judge Hinojosa offered kind words regarding the actor’s time in the community, stating that he will be very, very much missed and noting that he was so gracious to our town.

Activism and Advocacy Work Offscreen

Beyond his television career, Mitte maintained an active role in public advocacy. He served as a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA on topics related to accessibility and disability portrayals, and worked as a celebrity ambassador for organizations including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

Photo: AOL.com

His representatives noted that he also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting community initiatives and working to challenge stereotypes and improve representation for people with disabilities in the entertainment industry. In a 2016 interview, Mitte expressed his perspective on his platform: I’m lucky that I can be an advocate. I’m lucky that I can do what I do and talk to the people I get to talk to, adding, I think we all have an obligation to have an impact for the positive. In addition to Breaking Bad, his film and television credits included roles in Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, The Oak Room, The Recall, and the 2021 film Triumph, where he starred as a high schooler with cerebral palsy striving to become a wrestler.

Project Role / Contribution Notes Breaking Bad Walter White Jr. Appeared in 56 episodes (2008–2013) Triumph (2021) Lead character Won Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation Advocacy Roles Ambassador & President United Cerebral Palsy, Shriners Children’s, The Mitte Foundation

Tributes From Co-Stars and Collaborators

Following the announcement of his death, members of the entertainment community shared tributes on social media and through statements. Marlee Matlin wrote on social media, saying, My best is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You’ll always have a place in my heart.

BREAKING BAD ACTOR RJ MITTE DEAD AT 34 💔 | Emotional Country Tribute Song