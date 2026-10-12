Steve Adams Discusses Cubs’ Offseason Strategy and MLB Free Agency

As the baseball calendar turns to October 12, 2026, front offices across Major League Baseball are already mapping out critical winter roster construction moves, with trade rumors centering on premier pitching targets like Tarik Skubal and the impending offseason strategies for clubs like the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. In a live subscriber chat session for mlbtraderumors.com, analyst Steve Adams addressed several pressing front-office queries regarding star player valuations, team bidding dynamics, and postseason contender outlooks.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tarik Skubal Market Realities: While expected to draw universal interest as a healthy, multi-time Cy Young winner reaching free agency at age 29, true bidding from conservative spenders like the Chicago Cubs remains unlikely due to historical contract thresholds.

While expected to draw universal interest as a healthy, multi-time Cy Young winner reaching free agency at age 29, true bidding from conservative spenders like the Chicago Cubs remains unlikely due to historical contract thresholds. Starting Pitching Depth: The Chicago Cubs are projected to target the second tier of starting pitching this winter, seeking at least two arms while potentially utilizing trade partners like the Seattle Mariners.

Front Office Constraints and the Tarik Skubal Market

Addressing subscriber questions on mlbtraderumors.com, Steve Adams evaluated whether the Chicago Cubs could emerge as genuine bidders for Tarik Skubal this offseason. Adams reported that he would be mildly surprised if the Cubs made a serious run at Skubal, noting the franchise’s historical preference for shorter-term deals and the fact that they have never issued a contract exceeding Jason Heyward’s ill-fated $184MM agreement.

Despite those internal thresholds, Adams noted that very few franchises would truly surprise league observers if they entered the bidding for a healthy, multi-time Cy Young winner reaching free agency at age 29. Adams explained that unexpected small-to-mid-market suitors could emerge simply due to the rare profile of the player, though the Cubs are ultimately expected to focus their search on the tiers immediately below Skubal.

To address a rotation need requiring multiple additions, the Cubs are anticipated to look toward the trade market. Adams pointed out that the club lines up naturally with the Seattle Mariners, a team widely projected to finally move a starting pitcher during the winter trade window.

Postseason Contender Tiering and Series Projections

Shifting focus to the ongoing postseason landscape, the subscriber chat addressed potential World Series matchups and the offensive limitations of lower-seeded playoff participants. Adams analyzed a hypothetical series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians, asserting that while the Dodgers would open as favorites, a Guardians victory in a seven-game series is entirely plausible.

Adams pointed out that the Dodgers dropped their regular-season series against clubs like the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals, while also enduring a seven-game losing skid during the second half of the season. For Cleveland to mount a successful challenge against L.A., Adams suggested they would rely on low-scoring, pitching-duel victories in the style of tight 3-2 and 2-1 ballgames.

Meanwhile, Adams highlighted the Milwaukee Brewers as arguably the most complete team remaining in the postseason field, positioning them as favorites against any opponent if they successfully navigate past the Dodgers.

Team / Player Focus Market / Offseason Outlook Projected Strategy Chicago Cubs Rotation Upgrades Targeting Tier-2 starters and potential trade avenues (Mariners). Tarik Skubal Elite Free Agency Universal interest anticipated despite historical spending limits for suitors. Zac Gallen Free Agent Market Projected near short-term incentive-laden deals around $4-6MM base salary.

Subscriber-Exclusive Insights Across Leagues

Expanding the scope of front-office chatter into basketball operations, Arthur Hill hosted a concurrent subscriber chat session reported by hoopsrumors.com on October 1, 2026. That session tackled critical roster decisions across the NBA, including Jalen Duren’s impending contract timeline, the baseline for trade rumors surrounding him, LeBron James’ future scenarios connected to Philadelphia, extension outlooks for Michael Porter Jr., and the Chicago Bulls’ tactical options regarding Patrick Williams.

Back on the diamond, addressing a question regarding Zac Gallen’s upcoming free agency, Adams projected that the pitcher is unlikely to be forced into accepting a minor league contract. Instead, Adams estimated a baseline market centering on a one-year commitment accompanied by performance incentives and a base salary in the $4-6MM range.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.