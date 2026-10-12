Six senators call for Trump administration to reverse course on Russian diesel plan

President Donald Trump announced a deal to import Russian diesel to ease soaring fuel prices, triggering a bipartisan backlash from U.S. lawmakers who warn the move violates sanctions and bankrolls the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, while drawing sharp rebukes from European allies and Ukrainian officials.

A bipartisan group of six U.S. senators on Sunday demanded that the administration immediately reverse course on the Russian diesel plan, arguing the agreement bypasses congressional prohibitions against importing Russian energy while the war in Ukraine continues. The pushback followed a surprise announcement from President Donald Trump on social media stating he had struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call.

According to the administration’s outline, Moscow will supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the American and global market immediately, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons thereafter. An additional 3 million tons are scheduled to arrive within a short period.

The news of the sanctions exception came after a phone call between Trump and Putin, which a Russian aide characterized as an intense and friendly conversation lasting an hour and a half. The Senate passed a bill with unanimous support in 2022 to prohibit imports of Russian oil, and the statute has not been altered by Congress to accommodate Trump’s announcement.

Senator Thom Details Legal Challenges and National Security Risks

Republicans and Democrats alike voiced alarm over the sanctions relief, with Republican Sen. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is questioning the legality of the measure. Appearing on television over the weekend, Tillis warned that the pact may be illegal and could put American lives at risk by bolstering foreign adversaries.

“I do believe there’s a legitimate case for saying the president’s not following the law.” Thom Tillis, U.S. Senator for North Carolina

Tillis joined a joint statement alongside fellow Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and John Curtis of Utah, alongside Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Ron Wyden of Oregon. The lawmakers emphasized that Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. Asking moderator Kristen Welker whether he believes Trump is breaking the law with his Russia deal, Tillis answered that he believes he may be, adding that Russia is the aggressor and can end the war by backing out of occupied territory.

Tillis indicated that his legislative support for upcoming year-end funding and military operations depends on the White House reversing course on the matter, noting that he is not alone among Republicans in his opposition. Some other Republicans had also criticized the diesel plan, and Senator Thomas Massie said on social media that he voted against the sanctions because they would lead to higher prices in the United States.

Treasury Defends the Agreement Amid Market Skepticism

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration’s actions on television, stating that officials will use all available legal authorities to secure lower prices.

Authorization for the sale, delivery, and import of Russian-origin diesel fuel was granted through April 7, 2027, via a temporary general license issued by the Treasury Department. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Moscow is ready to increase supplies, with export volumes expected to rise as refineries complete seasonal maintenance.

Photo: Reuters

Analysts in the energy sector suggest the Russian agreement is unlikely to produce a noticeable drop in retail fuel costs. Richard Nephew, who serves as a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, pointed out that the overall volume of diesel seems to fall short of a single day’s U.S. consumption, suggesting that Moscow and Tehran stand to gain more than Washington.

Shipping Records and International Fallout Highlighted by Allies

Investigative details suggest the arrangement had been in motion prior to the public announcement. Data from ship-tracking systems demonstrated that the cargo designated as the initial delivery of Russian diesel was already underway prior to Trump’s public declaration of the agreement.

International response was swift and critical. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the arrangement, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the agreement stands in direct opposition to the efforts of Ukraine, Canada, and allies to create stability in Europe.

Philip Breedlove, who formerly served as NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe, cautioned on Fox News Digital that engaging in negotiations with Moscow grants Putin valuable financial resources and buys him time through promises he is unlikely to keep, adding that Washington also jeopardizes Ukraine’s military campaign by cutting a deal with an adversary he termed the enemy.