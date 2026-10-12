Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2: Start Time and TV Channel

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers face off in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday, October 12, 2026, at American Family Field. Milwaukee enters the matchup holding a 1-0 series advantage after a narrow 2-1 victory in the opener, as reported by Milenio.

The Bottom Line

Game 2 takes place on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 15:00 hours at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series following a tightly contested 2-1 win in the series opener.

Fans can catch the live broadcast on FOX+ and FOX One, with real-time updates and odds available via platforms like Caliente.mx.

American Family Field Hosts Pivotal National League Matchup

Monday afternoon brings high-stakes postseason baseball to Wisconsin as the Milwaukee Brewers host Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Milenio reported that the series opener showcased a tense pitching duel, ending in a 2-1 scoreline in favor of the hosts. Los Angeles struck first by inaugurating the scoreboard, but Milwaukee answered decisively. A home run by Brice Turang and a subsequent RBI single by Luis Lara shifted the momentum and secured the Game 1 victory for the Brewers.

The narrow margin in the opener underscores the defensive intensity defining this round of the postseason. Both clubs have leaned heavily on disciplined pitching staffs to navigate high-leverage situations. With Milwaukee up one game to none, the pressure shifts back to the Dodgers’ batting lineup to manufacture early runs against a resilient Brewers pitching rotation.

Schedule and Broadcast Details for Monday Afternoon

For fans tuning in, the logistics for Game 2 are locked in for a mid-afternoon start. The matchup begins at 15:00 hours local time on Monday, October 12, 2026. The game is hosted at American Family Field.

Television coverage and live streaming for the contest are available through FOX+ and FOX One. Viewers looking to track live play-by-play developments can access minute-by-minute updates across various digital sports platforms.

Game Details Information Date Monday, October 12, 2026 Time 15:00 hours Location American Family Field Broadcasters FOX+ and FOX One

Betting Odds and Series Outlook

Sportsbooks have established competitive lines for the second installment of this pennant race. According to odds provided by Caliente.mx, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 2 as narrow favorites on the moneyline at -134, while the Milwaukee Brewers sit at +115 to secure another victory on home turf. The over/under line for total runs scored is set at 7, with both the over and the under priced at -110.

These numbers reflect expectations for another low-scoring, highly tactical battle similar to the series opener. As the action unfolds live, the tactical decisions made by both managers in late-inning pitching changes will likely dictate whether Milwaukee extends its series lead or Los Angeles evens the score before the matchup shifts.