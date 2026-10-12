Mariusz Pudzianowski Enters Financial Dispute With KSW Over Unpaid Earnings

Mariusz Pudzianowski has entered a financial dispute with KSW over unpaid earnings stemming from his April 2025 bout against Eddie Hall at XTB KSW 105. More than a year after the clash ended in a defeat, Pudzianowski revealed that his legal team is actively taking action to secure his owed compensation.

The conflict centers on money for the encounter with Hall, which concluded in 30 seconds. Speaking in a video interview with Karol Garncarz, Pudzianowski confirmed that his relationship with the organization has fractured over the unresolved payments.

“Popsuło się [relacje pomiędzy “Pudzianem” a KSW], zachowali się, jak nie przystało na biznesmenów. Sprawa znajdzie swój finał w odpowiednim miejscu. Moi prawnicy nad tym wszystkim pracują,” Pudzianowski stated regarding his ties with KSW management.

The competitor emphasized that the issue involves delayed compensation that remains unsettled. According to the former strongman, the promotion has failed to properly clear the balance.

“Nie jest uregulowane, nie jest to żadna tajemnica. Na razie to jest tylko takie miganie, do dnia dzisiejszego zapomnieli, że coś takiego było,” Pudzianowski added.

Disputed Payouts and Silence from Management

The reason behind the withheld funds has remained a point of public discussion following comments made by KSW sports director Wojsław Rysiewski. When questioned about the financial disagreement on the podcast hosted by Żurnalista, Rysiewski stated that he could not comment on the specifics of the situation.

However, the KSW director did not deny inquiries regarding whether the reduced payout stemmed from the fact that Pudzianowski did not exhibit full fighting resolve and quickly submitted to strikes during the April 2025 event.

As legal representatives for the sports star pursue the matter, neither party has issued a definitive timeline for a potential resolution as the dispute stretches past its first anniversary.