Bangladesh and EU Discuss Legal Migration, Human Trafficking, and Worker Mobility

European Union Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner arrived in Dhaka on Monday to present the EU’s “Eastern Corridor Initiative,” an strategy designed to curb irregular migration through engagement with countries of origin, transit and all stakeholders. The diplomatic visit featured a series of bilateral engagements across Bangladesh’s key ministries, bringing EU officials face-to-face with top home affairs and foreign policy leadership.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam met with Brunner alongside EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller. During the discussions, Shama reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to safe, orderly, and regular migration while outlining the nation’s adoption of the National Action Plan 2026-2030 to implement the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM). To incentivize regular migration pathways, the State Minister urged the EU and its Member States to expand opportunities for Bangladeshi skilled workers and professionals through practical, demand-driven, and results-oriented mobility corridors.

Targeting Human Trafficking and Reforming Document Security

The dialogue pivoted to domestic security reforms and the dismantling of illicit criminal networks. Shama informed the EU delegation of measures taken by Bangladesh to combat document fraud and address the root causes of irregular migration. Both sides underscored the necessity of coordinated, multilateral cooperation to secure regional migration routes.

Parallel talks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon brought the EU delegation into discussions with Mahdi Amin, Adviser to the Prime Minister, alongside a high-level contingent including Director Henrik Nielsen and Cabinet Member Grigorios Delavekouras. The Prime Minister’s Office emphasized the restoration of the nation’s democratic track, showcasing policy reforms. Discussions centered on incorporating QR codes into educational certificates, bank statements and other financial documents to prevent forgery.

Securing Pathways for Skilled Labor in Europe

At the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury led a delegation alongside Ministry Secretary Md. Mokhtar Ahmed to push for expanded employment opportunities within the European Union’s labor market. The government has already canceled the licenses of 52 recruiting agencies to restore discipline in the migration sector.

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Addressing the Bangladesh-EU Talent Partnership, ministry officials requested European cooperation to create employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in the information technology, construction, textiles, shipbuilding, agriculture, and hospitality sectors. Commissioner Brunner remarked that currently about 500,000 Bangladeshis are legally residing in various countries of the European Union. Brunner further observed that due to a stable government and situation in Bangladesh, there has been improvement in the case of applications for political asylum, and Bangladesh is being considered a safe country.

Border Controls and Regional Security Realities

Security apparatuses also took center stage during meetings at the Bangladesh Secretariat. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed held talks with Brunner, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward irregular migration and a commitment to working with the EU to prevent human trafficking. Salahuddin announced that an Advanced Passenger Information and Border Management System, connected to the Interpol database, will be introduced at the country’s airports, seaports and land ports by the end of this year.

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Addressing the Rohingya crisis during the Home Ministry discussions, Salahuddin called for stronger international pressure on Myanmar authorities and the Arakan Army to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingya people. The EU delegation assured him of joint diplomatic efforts on the issue.