Brussels Overhauls Car Taxes and Introduces New Highway Vignette

The Brussels government plans to implement a revised annual traffic tax framework and a new digital highway vignette, creating structural cost shifts for vehicle owners. According to BRUZZ, the reform introduces exemptions for small city cars, electric vehicles, and oldtimers while increasing the tax burden on heavier, larger automobiles.

Assessing the Brussels Tax and Vignette Overhaul

Small city cars, zero-emission vehicles, and oldtimers gain total exemption from the Brussels annual traffic tax.

A digital highway vignette launches on April 2, 2027, with annual pricing ranging from 90 to 125 euros based on emission classes.

Brussels anticipates a total net revenue of 30 million euros through specific regional allocations and federal funding agreements.

Structural Adjustments in the Dilliès Government Proposals

The Dilliès government secured an internal agreement to restructure vehicle taxation across the capital region. De Smedt detailed the core philosophy of the reform during parliamentary sessions, emphasizing that the framework discourages the purchase of heavy, large-scale vehicles. Concurrently, the annual traffic tax decreases for passenger cars registered in the region.

Electric cars, compact city vehicles, and oldtimers fall outside the revised tax perimeter, paying zero annual traffic tax. For other combustion-engine passenger cars, the reduced tariff scales in function of their weight. De Smedt maintained that the aggregate tax pressure falls across personal and collective brackets, though specific mechanisms for ensuring residents bear no additional net cost remain contested.

The April 2027 Highway Vignette Rollout

Vehicle owners registered in Belgium must acquire a digital highway vignette beginning April 2, 2027. The regional platform provides duration tiers spanning one day, ten days, a month, two months, or a full calendar year. Annual passes cost between 90 euros and 125 euros, depending on the emission class.

European regulatory frameworks prevent the implementation of a direct one-to-one financial compensation for local residents, as such rebates would discriminate against cross-border European motorists. Consequently, the regional administration rejected direct reimbursement schemes. However, cabinet officials insist that structural exemptions on traffic taxes offset the broader cost trajectory for urban motorists.

Vehicle Category Proposed Traffic Tax Status Vignette Cost (Annual) Electric & Zero-Emission Cars Exempt 90 EUR Small City Cars Exempt 90 – 125 EUR Historic Vehicles (Oldtimers) Exempt (Brussels) / Taxed (Wallonia) 125 EUR (Euro 0-3) Standard Passenger Cars Weight-adjusted reduction 90 – 125 EUR

Enforcement Protocols and Regional Revenue Allocations

Cross-border enforcement relies on an inter-regional cooperation agreement establishing uniform administrative penalties for motorists driving on regional roadways without a valid vignette. Fines scale progressively: 70 euros for an initial infraction, 140 euros for a second violation, and 210 euros from the third violation onwards. Authorities restrict enforcement to a single administrative penalty per license plate per calendar day.

Revenue distribution follows specific geographic and structural criteria. Income generated by domestic motorists flows directly to the region where the owner is established, excluding leasing fleets. For foreign-registered and lease vehicles, a distinct clearing mechanism applies. A fixed amount of 24,2 million euros is withheld at source for the Brussels-Capital Region, supplemented by a 5,8 million euro transfer from the Walloon Region, netting a total of 30 million euros, as reported by BRUZZ.

Diverging Regional Approaches to Historic Vehicles

The broader fiscal landscape across Belgium features distinct regional policy divergences regarding historic motor vehicles. As Gocar.be reported, the Walloon government eliminated annual traffic taxes for vehicles utilizing an O-plate beginning April 1, 2027, replacing a previous 48.61 euro annual assessment in an effort to recognize rolling historic heritage.

Conversely, that regional tax relief faces immediate financial friction from the subsequent introduction of the May 1, 2027 digital highway vignette. Because historic vehicles typically fall into older emissions classifications (Euro 0 to Euro 3), their annual vignette charge reaches 125 euros. As Gocar.be noted, collectors losing the 48.61 euro tax liability while incurring a 125 euro vignette fee face a net annual cost increase of 76.39 euros per historic vehicle. Meanwhile, vehicle owners in Flanders continue to face fixed annual traffic taxes of 109.73 euros for automobiles older than thirty years.