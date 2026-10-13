Ethiopian Forces Enter Adwa as Federal Troops Push Toward Border

Federal Ethiopian forces and allied militias entered the city of Adwa without facing combat late Sunday, pushing Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters increasingly toward the Eritrean border. Ahraminfo reported that the bloodless takeover of Adwa follows the earlier recapture of Mekele, intensifying a bitter regional conflict marked by drone warfare and a severe diplomatic rupture with Asmara.

The Fall of Adwa and the Shifting Frontlines in Northern Ethiopia

Residents in Adwa confirmed that federal troops and the Tigray Peace Force (TPF)—a pro-government Tigrayan milice—secured the city after TPLF forces withdrew. Ahraminfo noted that while the takeover itself met no armed resistance, the departing rebels left behind widespread disruption. Local witnesses stated that commercial stores remained shut and public buildings, including the Adwa hospital, suffered extensive looting following the rebel evacuation on Saturday.

The conflict’s resurgence in late September has upended a fragile peace that followed years of devastating warfare. Acled data cited by Ahraminfo highlights that drone strikes targeted an Adwa hotel on October 4, injuring between five and nine individuals, including security guards. Unverified intelligence reports suggested high-ranking TPLF figures, including the president of the TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael, might have been present at the targeted location.

High-Level Delegations Arrive in Mekele as Logistics Resume

As federal forces cement control over key urban centers, civilian infrastructure is slowly reconnecting. Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to Mekele, carrying high-ranking federal officials. Africa Radio reported that the inaugural flight carried Redwan Hussein, the Ethiopian intelligence chief and key adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Getachew Reda, Minister of East African Affairs; and General Gebreegziabher Beyene, commander of the TPF.

During a visit to Adigrat, Getachew Reda addressed local supporters, promising tangible governance reforms. “Je vous assure que nous apporterons le changement, non seulement par l’espoir, mais aussi par des actions concrètes,” Getachew stated, according to Africa Radio. While communications within Mekele have been restored following temporary blackouts, commercial air links to Shire and Axoum remain suspended.

Aerial Dominance and the Shadow of Eritrean Involvement

Military dynamics in this renewed phase of conflict lean heavily on an expanded and diversified aviation arsenal. Avions Légendaires detailed that the Ethiopian Air Force has leveraged a heterogeneous fleet combining Turkish Bayraktar TB2s and Akıncı heavy drones, Chinese Wing Loong and CH-4 platforms, and Iranian Mohajer-6 systems alongside fixed-wing Sukhoi fighters.

Photo: Agenzia Fides

This technological edge directly intersects with soaring geopolitical tensions involving neighboring Eritrea. According to a foreign security source cited by Le Monde, between 5,000 and 8,000 Eritrean soldiers deployed into northern Tigray in recent weeks. Federal forces reportedly utilized drone strikes against these Eritrean positions around Adigrat, and the forces érythréennes se sont repliées plus au nord.

Date / Period Key Development Reported By Late September 2026 Resumption of full-scale armed hostilities in northern Ethiopia between federal forces and the TPLF. Ahraminfo October 3, 2026 Federal army and TPF recapture Mekele without a fight after TPLF evacuation. Ahraminfo October 4, 2026 Regional powers (Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia) convene in El Alamein to address Horn of Africa stability. Agence Fides October 10, 2026 Eritrea petitions the UN Security Council to condemn Ethiopia’s declared stance as a threat to regional peace. Le Monde

Diplomatic Shockwaves Reaching Beyond the Border

The battlefield friction has instantly triggered a diplomatic crisis at the United Nations. Le Monde reported that Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh formally petitioned the UN Security Council to condemn what Asmara termed a deplorable declaration of war by Addis Ababa. Eritrea warned that continued Ethiopian aggression risks destabilizing the wider Horn of Africa.

Ethiopian govt forces enter key Tigray town near Eritrea border

These regional realignments were further underscored during a high-level summit in El Alamein. Agence Fides noted that the presidents of Egypt, Somalia, and Eritrea, and the head of the transitional council of Sudan met to coordinate regional positions. The discussions directly addressed mutual anxieties surrounding Ethiopian political and military maneuvers, linking the Tigray crisis directly to broader disputes over Nile water management and regional territorial integrity.