Arrmanatha Nasir Officially Leads Ministry of Foreign Affairs After Handover Ceremony

Arrmanatha Nasir officially assumed office as Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Minister following a formal handover ceremony at the Pancasila Building in Jakarta on October 12, 2026. He succeeds Sugiono, who transitioned to lead the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Arrmanatha Nasir Takes Charge at the Pancasila Building

The transition became official during a morning ceremony in Jakarta that began promptly at 10:00 AM WIB with the singing of the national anthem, Indonesia Raya. Arrmanatha Nasir, affectionately known as Tata, signed the official turnover records alongside his predecessor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. The proceedings formalized a cabinet shuffle that initially took shape days prior at the State Palace.

President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated the new foreign minister under Presidential Decree No. 104/P of 2026 on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Former Foreign Minister Sugiono attended the farewell and welcome event accompanied by his wife, Marlyn Maisarah, to greet the ministry employees.

Photo: Independent Observer

“This is the turnover of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. Today, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we: First, Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who based on Presidential Decree No. 104/P of 2026, has been appointed as Minister Coordinating for Human Development and Culture, thus relieved of his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs host, via Kompas

The minutes of the record identified Sugiono as the First Party and Arrmanatha Nasir as the Second Party, formally stating that the First Party had transferred the duties and responsibilities of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Second Party. Following the document signing and the exchange of the Final Task Memorandum, the two officials shared an embrace before an audience that included Deputy Minister Anis Matta and several ministry directors general.

A Career Diplomat Returns to the Helm

The leadership shift brings a seasoned multilateral negotiator back to the center of Indonesian diplomacy. His early diplomatic career began as a second secretary and negotiator at the World Trade Organization.

Photo: The Diplomat

Prior to his appointment as minister, Arrmanatha served as one of three deputy foreign ministers alongside Anis Matta and Arif Havas Oegroseno, a role he held starting in October 2024. During his tenure as deputy foreign minister, his responsibilities included directing multilateral diplomacy and acting as Indonesia’s representative globally.

Speaking on his priorities after taking his oath at the palace, Arrmanatha emphasized continuity and national priorities.

“My task here is to continue what Sugiono has been doing. Naturally, we will continue to prioritize matters of national interest, particularly the President’s Asta Cita,” Arrmanatha Nasir, Indonesian Foreign Minister

Beijing Sends Congratulations as Regional Ties Continue

International reactions to the leadership change followed quickly from key regional partners. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi extended formal congratulations to Arrmanatha upon his appointment, while also welcoming Sugiono’s move to the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs and conveying similar congratulations to him.

FIRM! Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir Reaffirms Indonesia’s "Free and Active" Foreign Policy

In a written statement released through a spokesperson on Thursday, the Chinese government expressed its gratitude for Sugiono’s contribution to advancing cooperation and partnership between Beijing and Jakarta. Highlighting that China and Indonesia function as vital neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners, Beijing conveyed its eagerness to persist in collaborative efforts to execute the strategic guidelines established by both nations’ leaders, enhance alignment between their respective foreign ministries, refine bilateral dialogue frameworks, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation across every domain. Additionally, Beijing voiced its anticipation that the two countries can continue working in tandem to elevate the establishment of a community with a shared future for mankind to a new stage carrying both regional and international significance.

Observers point out that his extensive background in multilateral forums will shape how Jakarta balances its strategic priorities, maintains foreign policy consistency, and contributes to regional and global peace and stability in the months ahead.