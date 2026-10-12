Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

US President Donald Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming mutual agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the truce was news to him, while Russian forces struck a Kharkiv power station hours later amid a disputed diesel sanctions waiver.

The latest diplomatic push from Washington arrived via social media on Sunday, catching both combatants and international allies off guard. US President Donald Trump declared that an energy ceasefire had taken effect between Moscow and Kyiv, asking both nations to halt attacks on critical infrastructure effective immediately.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” President Donald Trump, via Truth Social

The announcement followed weeks of intense domestic pressure inside the United States. Surging energy prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections have weighed heavily on the Republican Party, prompting the administration to seek quick relief at global fuel pumps.

Zelenskyy Learns of the Deal on Social Media While Kharkiv Loses Power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy learned of the purported truce through online posts while Kyiv was already under attack by Russian Shahed drones on Sunday. Speaking at a gathering of European security officials in Warsaw, Zelenskyy remarked that the agreement had been news to me after a power station in Kharkiv was struck shortly after the proclamation.

Photo: The Guardian

Ukrainian officials reiterated that Kyiv remains ready to halt long-range strikes against Russian oil refineries, but only on the condition that Moscow reciprocates by stopping its aerial bombardment of Ukrainian power grids and civilian communities.

Amid the escalation, US President Donald Trump renewed public pressure on the Ukrainian head of state, arguing in media appearances that it was time for Ukraine to get a new president. NPR reported that such rhetoric from Washington has frequently boosted Zelenskyy’s domestic standing, while an analysis at the Council on Foreign Relations noted that new military assistance packages have stalled under the current administration, leaving Kyiv dependent on European nations to fund weapons purchases.

Photo: SMH.com.au

European officials and military analysts expressed profound skepticism regarding the sustainability of the announced truce. Ben Hodges, the former head of US forces in Europe, characterized the energy ceasefire deal as a fantasy and a classic ‘Trumpian’ announcement of something not based on any facts, asserting that the Kremlin consistently ignores agreements unless compelled otherwise, and urged Ukrainian forces to disregard Washington’s appeals and intensify pressure on Russian petroleum facilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed journalists that President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking officials do not want a ceasefire, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov downplayed the idea of a ceasefire as a mere slogan for defeating Russia.

Washington Eases Diesel Sanctions as Global Markets React

The ceasefire declaration came on the heels of a contentious White House decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports. Trump stated that Russia would supply 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel immediately, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and another million tonnes thereafter.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Financial markets registered immediate shifts following the announcements. Brent crude futures fell to about $103.04 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude traded at about $90.96. Energy analysts questioned the logistics of the arrangement. Neil Atkinson, former head of the Oil Division at the International Energy Agency, noted to CNBC that Where the volumes to supply the Trump deal come from is a mystery, unless it comes from domestic supply, which will cripple the Russian economy.

Simultaneously, broader geopolitical disruptions continued to impact commodities. Ongoing hostilities linked to the US-Israel war on Iran, which commenced on February 28, together with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, maintained significant upward pressure on international fuel prices.

European Allies and US Lawmakers Express Alarm

The diesel agreement and ceasefire maneuvers sparked swift bipartisan pushback in Washington and sharp rebukes from European capitals. A group of US senators, including Thom Tillis and Jeanne Shaheen, expressed alarm regarding the diesel agreement with Moscow, with Tillis noting that the diesel supply deal with Russia may be illegal.

Trump's claim of energy truce in doubt as Russia hits Kyiv petrol station • FRANCE 24 English