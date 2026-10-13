Seongnam Recruits 150 Citizens for Climate Crisis and Carbon Neutrality Education

Seongnam City is recruiting 150 local residents to participate in a specialized educational program focused on climate crisis response and carbon neutrality, scheduled for October 19 at the city hall, according to Mirae News.

Seongnam Prepares Residents for Climate Realities

The local government aims to deepen public comprehension of environmental degradation and practical mitigation methods. The initiative arrives as municipal authorities seek to bridge the gap between global climate phenomena and localized civic responsibility.

The curriculum examines the underlying drivers and ecological consequences of the climate crisis, drawing on domestic and international instances of extreme weather events such as severe heatwaves, heavy downpours, and large-scale wildfires.

Translating Policy into Everyday Action

Beyond theoretical science, the lecture outlines established administrative policies concerning carbon neutrality alongside actionable steps citizens can integrate into daily routines. Organizers have scheduled an interactive question-and-answer session immediately following the presentation to address specific attendee inquiries.

Participants will also complete a satisfaction survey to supply direct feedback, which officials intend to incorporate into the planning of future civic education programs. A city representative emphasized that individual engagement remains critical for successful environmental governance, noting that the initiative strives to communicate the local impacts of climate shifts through an accessible, citizen-oriented lens.

Application Logistics and Event Schedule

Detail Specification Event Date October 19 Event Time 2:00 PM Location Seongnam City Hall, 3rd Floor Hanuri Room Capacity 150 local residents Registration Method Online via QR code on promotional posters Selection Basis First-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached

City officials confirmed that registration is managed through a digital QR code featured on official promotional materials. Enrollment operates strictly on a first-come, first-served basis and will close automatically once the 150-person quota is filled.