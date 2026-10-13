Catrina Miller’s IUP Swimming Freshman Results and Career

Catrina Miller competes for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming program, with performances across butterfly, breaststroke, and individual medley disciplines as documented by iupathletics.com.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Value: Miller’s ability to cover multiple events like the 100 and 200 breaststroke provides lineup flexibility for dual meets.

Miller’s ability to cover multiple events like the 100 and 200 breaststroke provides lineup flexibility for dual meets. Scoring Potential: Her PSAC Championship scoring appearances contribute to IUP’s competitive performance in mid-season and championship formats.

Her PSAC Championship scoring appearances contribute to IUP’s competitive performance in mid-season and championship formats. Workload Management: Balancing meet schedules from October through February tests endurance across butterfly and IM disciplines.

Early Season Milestones and Dual Meet Production

The freshman campaign for Miller at Indiana University of Pennsylvania began with contributions in dual meet competition. Against Shippensburg, iupathletics.com reported that Miller touched third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:35.38. That opening-stretch stamina set a baseline for an autumn schedule.

By December, the workload intensified. In a matchup against Gannon, Miller secured a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.30 and moved up to second in the 200 breaststroke, clocking 2:34.86. Days later against Clarion, she tested her range in the butterfly, taking sixth in the 100 fly (1:02.19) alongside a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.71).

Mid-Season Invites and Championship Formats

Multi-day invitationals required recovery cycles. At the Magnus Invitational, Miller entered fields, placing 60th in the 100 butterfly (1:00.60), 48th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.58), and 37th in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:29.96. Those marks demonstrated an ability to drop time across compressed preliminary and final sessions.

Following the winter training block, appearances at Bloomsburg and the Pidgeon Memorial Invitational kept the metrics sharp. At Bloomsburg, she posted a 27.66 in the 50 butterfly for seventh place, while the Pidgeon Memorial saw her finish eighth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:11.35.

PSAC Championship Impact and High School Pedigree

The postseason brought Miller’s swims of her debut collegiate campaign at the PSAC Championships. In the 200 breaststroke, she finished 10th with a 2:26.99. She also contested the 100 butterfly, taking 19th in 58.95, and the 200 individual medley, placing 20th in 2:12.16.

That collegiate output follows her prep career at the high school level. As a two-time finalist at the 2023 PIAA District 10 Swimming Championships, Miller claimed third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, following a 2022 PIAA District 10 Swimming Championships where she finished third in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke, and a qualification for the 2023 PIAA Girls AA State Championship.

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